Sundar Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC. He was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and is a pass out of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering. According to Britannica, Pichai was born on July 12, 1972. however, there are reports which mention June 10 as Google CEO's birth date. Net Worth and Salary Details of Google and Alphabet CEO From Google CEO.

He received his MS degree from Stanford and obtained an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Pichai joined Google as the head of product management in 2004. In December 2019, Pichai was named CEO of Alphabet when Page stepped down, making him the chief executive officer of both Google and Alphabet. LatestLY has curated a list of few inspiring quotes by Sundar Pichai.

Quote Reads: “Wear your failure as a badge of honour.”- Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai Quotes

Quote Reads: “Keep pushing your limits.”- Sundar Pichai

Quote Reads: “A person who is happy is not because everything is right in his life, he is happy because of his attitude towards everything in his life is right.”- Sundar Pichai.

Quote Reads: “It is Important to Follow Your Dreams and Heart. Do Something That Excites You.” ― Sundar Pichai

