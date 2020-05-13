Sunil ydv SS, Founder SS Motivation Wrote a Motivational Book Named The Secret Behind Success

Sunil ydv SS is Founder & CEO Of SS Motivation which is the most Subscribed Motivational Channel on Telegram, He is an Entrepreneur, Social activist, World record holder and the author of “The secret behind Success” book. For his efforts he has received 25+ State and National awards, Karamveer Chakra is one of them.

Sunil ydv SS is not just a paramount of success in the Telegram channel industry but also a great author. He created SS Motivation not long ago, and it now has more than 2 lakh and 17 thousand followers. A few of his posts, Shayari, and poems on the Telegram channel SS Motivation received 20,000 to 25,000 shares in 2019. He even won the Bravo International Book of World Records and the India Book of Records award for two distinct categories.

After that, Sunil moved into the next phase of his entrepreneurship journey by publishing “The Secret Behind Success,” defining the critical ingredient of growth and overall adventure. It is a forty-page English motivation pocketbook independently published by Sunil ydv SS on Amazon. It is available for Kindle buyers for Rs 99.

The book is for people suffering from depression and failure in some field or other. It informs the readers that achieving success may be difficult due to the ongoing circumstances; however, anyone can still get to the top of the ladder by crossing obstacles with solutions.

According to statements from prominent people, our thoughts and speech cultivate our daily lives. We can quickly speak with other people but hardly confide in our feelings. Through this book, you will get to learn about methods to focus your energy in the right direction and develop ways of self-observation.

Sunil also said that “Success is not a destination but a journey.” He believes that the book can take unsuccessful or struggling entrepreneurs to a new level of growth. It can even help them with their current level and enable them to think outside the box. He believes that rising to the top of the ladder or being exceptional requires having someone by your side. Therefore, he published a book that can always motivate people to do better in their lives.

Not long ago, Sunil was a struggling entrepreneur who could not achieve greatness in eight of his startups. There was a point in his life when he was struggling, and his friends, as well as his family members, helped him to cope with depression and suicidal tendencies. He also belongs to Budi Bawal, a small part of Rajasthan. Therefore, he can completely relate to the common man’s problems.

During this time, his family and friends told him that many other people are struggling to achieve their life goals. Therefore, he dedicated his life as a social worker and helped people through his Telegram channel SS Motivation. He mentions a detailed account of his journey, failures, and mantras for climbing the ladder of success in his Amazon published book, “The Secret Behind Success,” published solely by him.

Sunil ydv SS is also a social messenger for people suffering from depression and failure in their field. He motivates them through his Telegram channel SS Motivation. He even drives and guides them through his Facebook page Sunil ydv SS, which has a fan following of more than 8 lakh and 54 thousand. Even his own Facebook profile, Sunil Kumar (SS), has more than 1 lakh followers.

Presently, Sunil is spreading happiness, knowledge, education, and life experiences among his fans through the Telegram channel. The laughable thoughts and quotes by the founder no the channel is helping fans to cope up with their aggression and stress on a day-to-day basis. According to the founder, the consistent endeavor of the channel is making it more successful. We do not doubt that the future of the channel is very bright

Sunil's Telegram channel SS Motivation received 12.73 crore views last year. He has a fan base of 5 million on social media, with more than 2 million followers on Facebook. The Telegram channel, which is the brainchild of Sunil, was initially an experiment by the founder for social media and entertainment purposes. However, with time, Sunil started posting quotes, shayaris, poems, and images based on his personal life experiences. Over the course of a year, the Telegram channel SS Motivation has achieved followers from across fifteen countries, and we can expect it to cross the mark of 10 million by the end of 2021

For his contribution through the book and social media pages and channels, he has received more than 18 prestigious awards. A few of them include Rex Paramveer Chakra, National Prerna, Iconic Personality, and Incredible Indian Icon Award. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.