Michael Mitama is a very notable business visionary and is the owner of different associations, including-HAKAI Brand Clothing, Allineum Crypto NFT Market Place\Exchange\, Theta Bionics, THETA432 Cyber Security, Mitama Mindset and M3 Cognitive Nutraceuticals.

Michael Mitama was born on 27th January 1974 and is at present 47 years old. He was brought up in Palos Verdes, California, and is Western European, Native American. His zodiac sign is Aquarius and practices Buddhism. M. Michael Mitama is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 170lbs. He has staggering good looks with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is a fitness fanatic and has kept himself extremely fit and an ex-military flight medic. he attended University of Helath Sciences in San Antonio, Texas.

He has started and sold several companies. Furthermore, he has provided support for the DHS, HSI and ICE. Other than that, he is furthermore an articulate speaker who is known for stirring people to invest some fearless energy and be better than they were the day before. Mountaineering, trail running, off roading, trail running, shooting, jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai are pieces of his dearest activities and he is a brown belt belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Michael is an ex mixed martial artist trained by the likes of Roberto Picconninni of Chute Boxe Vale Tudo, Marcel Louzado Jiu Jitsu, Ohmry Bahn Khmer Kickboxing, The Gracie Family, John Ibarra and Al Stankovich who started his passion in self defense.

Beyond cybersecurity, Michael considers overall security a priority. He currently trains in all sides of warfare, cyber, physical, tactical ops with members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers, U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces, to name a few.

Michael is dedicated in all business ventures and it shows to the estimated net of 39MM USD based on filings, business and various investments. Through his dedication, resilience and drive he has created quite the life for himself. He has a big heart and contributes his wealth to build innovations that will help others live a more fulfilling life. His adoption of Buddhism has paved his way to teach others that compassion and gratitude for what they have and who they are, are the utmost important aspect of one's life. Once this occurs one can advance to the next stage. Through various platforms he has influenced many to find purpose and meaning in their life. He motivates people to get up and get into the flow of life not only for themselves but as a contribution to humanity. He is often found referencing Charles Darwin, "It is not the strongest of the species that survives nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." Michael adds, "I would like to further propose finding the balance within that suits your current situation and place in time is concurrently the most fulfilling, yet most challenging. However, without a doubt the most rewarding." Michael often is found challenging self defeating belief systems to help others find happiness in their life through motivational speaking, coaching, mentoring and via social media as well as podcasts.