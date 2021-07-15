Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report " The Semiconductor Industry Is Ushering in a 'Golden Opportunity', and WIMI Hologram Cloud Has Made New Progress ". According to relevant data estimates, in 2020, the global semiconductor market will reach $440 billion, an increase of 6.8% year on year. Semiconductor products represented by memory and special-purpose chips have begun to enter a boom period.

For the global semiconductor market, the share of the United States, Europe, Japan, and other markets was 21.7%, 8.5%, 8.3%, and 27.1%, respectively. Semiconductors are the foundation and driving force of the rapid development of the contemporary information technology industry and have penetrated into various fields of economic and social development. Its technological level and scale of development have become an important benchmark for measuring a country's industrial competitiveness and overall national strength.

In the long run, the market for semiconductor materials has been fluctuating synchronously with the global semiconductor industry. Due to the large price fluctuations of semiconductor chips, the prices of upstream raw materials are relatively stable. Therefore, semiconductor materials can be regarded as one of the best reference indicators for reducing prices in the semiconductor industry.

In addition, due to the arrival of the 5G era, the current semiconductor market promotes a substantial increase in the silicon content of downstream electronic equipment. Meanwhile, the rapid growth in semiconductor demand brought about by the rapid growth of semiconductor demand directly promotes the expansion plans of various wafer manufacturers. The manufacturing of high-end materials is inseparable from the upstream material link, so we see the rapid growth of the global semiconductor market.

Who can predict the valuation dividends of the Sci-tech Innovation Board and grasp good investment opportunities, whoever can take great advantage and can get a share of the pie. There are always some excellent companies on the market that can accurately grasp the opportunities, and WIMI, a company that focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service research, stands out from the crowd. According to some public information, the company focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

Since July 2020, WIMI has invested in its subsidiaries to develop the semiconductor business. The company cooperates with Hainan Province across regions to rapidly develop the semiconductor industry, industrial and automation technology, and intelligent vision and holographic vision applications to enjoy tax incentives and government support. The company vigorously researches and develops photovoltaic power generation and communication design companies and their extensive own technologies to help develop the amorphous silicon semiconductor business. The company enhances innovation, design, and technical capabilities, and achieves investment and establishment that meet the company's requirements for optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, WIMI 's holographic AR business and semiconductor business generated approximately 44% and approximately 56.0% of revenue respectively. Moreover, the company plans to further develop the upstream business of the domestic smart product market, the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, in order to further cultivate the core competitiveness of the enterprise. The company strives to develop semiconductor products and sells such products to customers in the broader holographic ecosystem. It also provides corporate customers with comprehensive solutions for computer chip products and central processing algorithms and related services, as well as software and semiconductor businesses.

It can be said that investment in semiconductor business development is only one link in WIMI's huge industrial chain. The company's business scope also includes holographic AR information technology development, software engineering production, cloud and big data, Internet information services, etc., aiming to provide customers with AR-based holographic services and products. The integrated AI algorithm turns ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is deployed in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields, expanding the business empire.

Tailor Insight (www.TailorInsight.com) provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights.