Freehold, NJ: The Youth Fountain, a comprehensive body contouring, laser therapy, weight loss, and Aesthetics Company, is changing lives everywhere today thanks to the work of founders Dr. Rada Shakov, MD and her husband Dr. Emil Shakov, MD.

Passionate about the work they do and the lives they transform, Dr. Rada Shakov is a board-certified gastroenterologist who furthered her training in aesthetics, weight loss, and wellness. She pairs her expertise with Dr. Emil Shakov, who is a board-certified general surgeon and has been seeing clients at his private practice since 2010. Dr. Emil Shakov then furthered his training by learning advanced techniques in aesthetic treatments, and is today a master injector with dermal fillers and neurotoxin products.

“When we met, we discovered we both shared a passion for changing lives and providing high quality aesthetics, weight loss, and skincare services to our clients,” said Dr. Rada Shakov. “With our combined experience and unmistakable passion, we are living our dreams every day seeing the smiles on our clients faces after they leave our office.”

The Youth Fountain provides a suite of highly demanded skin care services today, including tattoo removal, IPL, laser genesis, picogenesis, chemical peels, dermapen, vein treatments, hair removal, and secretRF. The team also provides injectables, including filler, Botox, and PRP, plus bodysculpting, EMSculpt, and Coolsculpting®, and IV infusions, peptides, and hormone replacement.

“It’s my goal to give each patient a youthful and refreshed look, without it being overdone when they leave our practice,” said Dr. Rada Shakov. “I know for me, my favorite service to provide is enhanced lips today.

"We have a passion to help patient's turn back the hands of time. This is why The Youth Fountain offers so much more than making you look younger; we can help you feel younger with our weight loss program and bioidentical hormone replacement. I enjoy a challenge which is why I love to do filler augmentation of tear troughs and lips," said Dr. Emil Shakov