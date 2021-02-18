This year will be a fresh start for many businessmen and women. Entrepreneurs from all over the world have suffered the worst because of the pandemic that has crippled the economy for months. Even up to now, cases are still rising but with the promise of mass vaccination, we are on the verge of hurdling over this obstacle. For many, the pandemic has forced the closure of their business while some others have thrived and stayed afloat. They have stayed that way because of their perseverance and belief in their mission as entrepreneurs: to serve the public with services that would uplift their way of life. Here are 10 entrepreneurs we need to watch out for this year:

Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a bestselling author, trainer, and speaker. A real estate expert, he has created a portfolio of multifamily properties that now stands at a value of $1.9 billion. Grant was also named the number 1 marketer to watch in 2017 by Forbes Magazine. He is the CEO of Cardone Capital, a leading investment company that Grant grew from scratch.

The author penned two bestsellers, including The 10X Rule, and If You're Not First, You're Last. He has written many other books and created various sales training programs that have achieved stellar results for thousands of people. He has become one of today's most sought-after sales trainers globally and has spoken before multitudes on sales, marketing, business, self-empowerment, and productivity. Grant is also the founder of the 10X community, a worldwide group of people that help each other achieve more through proven principles and practices.

Grant is happily married to his wife, Elena Lyons. Together they have two daughters: Scarlett and Sabrina Cardone.

Instagram: @grantcardone

Website: www.grantcardone.com

Veronica Moya

Veronica Moya is a highly intuitive Argentinian-American business owner and spiritual teacher. Moya has used her gifts to start and grow successful businesses, build a strong brand, and win in life as a whole. She is the founder of Wedding Packages NYC, the fastest-growing elopement company in New York City. Which has managed to thrive in the face of the pandemic.

Moya is now expanding by partnering with her husband Bradley Lau. Together, they are opening the very first Vegas-Style Wedding chapel in New York City.

Today, Veronica wants to pass that baton to the next generation. Moya is going back to her roots as a teacher, and she is starting a mentoring program for young people.

Veronica Moya is featured in the book Immigrant Hustle, the New York Times, E entertainment, NBC, Columbia University, The financial times, Cosmopolitan, and more.

Instagram: @VeronicaMoyacoach

Website: www.weddingpackagesnyc.com

Justin Wallner

Justin Wallner is an award-winning speaker, published author, and elite business consultant who empowers worthy entrepreneurs to succeed. He has been seen in Forbes, ABC, LA Times and Huffington Post.

Mentored by billionaire entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 executives, he has raised millions of dollars for his clients and planned many star-studded business networking and charity events in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Honolulu, Hawaii and Portland, Oregon.

Jack Canfield, creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul books, recently invited him to co-Author SUCCESS: The World's Leading Entrepreneurs and Professionals Reveal Their Best Success Secrets to Help You Live a Happier, Healthier and Wealthier Life. You can download a free chapter now at Mr. Wallner's website, where you can contact him to get help with growing your business.

Instagram: @realjustinwallner

Website: www.justinwallner.com

Shontina Kuykendoll

Shontina Kuykendoll, a Chicago native began her career with the IRS. Holding a BA and MBA, she ventured off into the airline and hospitality industries. Last year, in August, Shontina retired from the Airline and founded Shontina.com, a place for taxes, credit repair and more. She is driven, destined for greatness and accepting new clients. 25+ years of experience.

Shontina works as an Entrepreneur and VP of Sales. She has been seen on MSNBC, TVOne, CNN and Getty Images.

She is a proud Mother & YaYa.

Faith & Family are the epitome of her Success.

Instagram: @chitowntina; @shontina.com_

Website: www.shontina.com

Marseil ‘Action’ Jackson

Marseil ‘Action’ Jackson is a successful serial entrepreneur starting his first business at fifteen. He is the founder/CEO of Dream Team Enterprises Inc., which most recently he was able to grow to a seven figure business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marseil is launching Invest with ACTION, a community for investors and aspiring investors. Members will learn how to increase their revenue streams through real estate, stocks, wholesale, e-Commerce and more. For seventeen years, Marseil has proven to be a successful entrepreneur/investor. His life’s mission is to help people live a better life, and he’s doing that through Invest with Action.

Instagram: @marseilactionjackson

Website: www.marseiljackson.com

Willie J

Willie J is a native of East Saint Louis/Washington Park, Illinois who happens to be an international CEO, recording artist, published author, songwriter, producer and motivational speaker. He has been blessed with opportunities such as being featured on the cover of many notable high profile A-List magazines. He is also apart of a major production company based in Los Angeles and Illinois entitled (MuzicDoctorz). He has also done many international speaking gigs across every social platform. He hopes to continue to live up to his company’s vision, mission, and slogans, which is “Empowering people Changing Lives” and “Creating Hope through arts and entertainment!” For more info, visit their website.

Website: www.puremissionent.com

Jason Bramble

Jason Bramble is the owner and co-founder of Revcarto, Philadelphia’s first Rev-Ops agency. Jason and his team recently moved into their new office location in center city Philadelphia and are well on their way to produce over 7 figures in revenue in their first year in business.

Jason, who is from Southwest, Philadelphia, is setting his intentions on helping the community while growing his agency. He and his team have begun partnering with local organizations to help mentor kids from the Philadelphia area as well as others to help be a driver in the community for education and social justice reform.

Website: www.revcarto.com

Johanan Dujon

The first indigenous agriculture biotech firm in the Carribean, Algas Organics, is run by Johanan Dujon. Algas Organics processes two million pounds of seaweed and converts it into organic pesticides, fertilizers, and fungicides. The process helps the surrounding communities rid their areas from invasive seaweeds and in extension, helps their tourism.

Algas Organics was founded in 2015 and it has grown to a multi-million dollar company, with revenues reaching over $2 million.

Instagram: @algasorganics

Twitter: @algasorganics

Website: www.algasorganics.com

Winnie Karanja

Maydm was founded in 2015. CEO Winnie Karanja founded the company to help young girls and women hone their skills so they go out to the real world equipped with the necessary skill sets to excel. She created Maydm mainly for girls and women of color. As a woman of color herself, Winnie understands how hard it is for people like her to assert themselves into the workforce, and more so, for a woman. Maydm is opening their doors to combat this problem.

Twitter: @maydmtech

Website: www.maydm.org

Samir Lakhani

28-year-old social entrepreneurs Samir Lakhani founded Eco Soap Bank to reach out to communities that do not have access to soap. Six years of non-profit work has taught Samir the effects of unhealthy sanitation practices. So he founded Eco Soap Bank to recycle and redistribute soap to impoverished communities. Samir received awards and recognitions for his efforts like the CNN Heroes Awards, Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Award.

Instagram: @ecosoapbank

Twitter: @EcoSoapBank