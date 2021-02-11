Being a woman is power. That is an ironclad reality that has undergone much scrutiny throughout our history. Our history has not been kind to women. But time and time again, all the women around us, in the past and present, have proven that being a woman is in itself power. Women have achieved what men have achieved even with the relatively later time that they were given equal footing and opportunities as men. Even up until today, women are fighting for the space that they deserve and they are doing a brilliant task at that. Here are top 10 powerful women in 2021:

Oprah

Oprah Winfrey is a media executive, talk show host, billionaire, and philanthropist. Her wildly popular program, The Oprah Winfrey Show, is celebrated by many internationally. The program aired for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011. Soon after, Oprah launched her own television network called The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Oprah was born on January 29, 1954, in a small farming community in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Eventually, Oprah moved to Nashville with her father to start a new life. She studied at the Tennessee State University and slowly found her way into radio and television broadcasting in Nashville.

Nicole Arbour

Over a billion views on her comedy videos, 70+ viral hits, a booming marketing agency with business partner Danelle Delgado, and debut album on the way; Nicole Arbour is poised to be the breakout success of 2021. Last year, she was our “Top Influencer To Follow” but the influencer title seems inappropriate after seamlessly crossing over from stand-up stages to top business stages speaking alongside Gary Vee and Daymond John, and becoming a sought out political pundit during the 2020 election cycle. Her fans, aka the #GOTEAM, repost her real and witty life lessons so frequently Google created the Nicole Arbour gif keyboard available Feb 2021.

Danelle Delgado

Known as the Millionaire-Maker, Danelle Delgado is the genius behind thousands of success stories. From single mother of three working 90 hours a week, to running a multi-million dollar empire, the influential entrepreneur has mastered the art of study and strategy uncovering the secrets to wealth and fulfillment.

Today, Danelle shares her secrets globally via online training, elite retreats and her marketing agency with business partner Nicole Arbour. Her programs offer clients training to accelerate their income and impact. With thousands of testimonials advocating for her solutions, Danelle is now one of the highest acclaimed business strategists in the world today.

Barbara Boller

Barbara Boller, Model, Actress, Content Creator, Master in Marketing and entrepreneur, co-founded @forgirlsbythegirls with the intention of empowering woman-owned, online businesses and supporting them in raising brand awareness.

A strong and tenacious woman equipped with creative vision and a business mindset, Barbara has not only experienced great success in her endeavors, but has also inspired many on her journey; the aspect of her work, she shares, that she finds the most fulfilling. “Being an inspiration to those girls is the best thing that could ever happen to me. It means the world to know that I add value to their lives and that in turn makes me stronger each and every day."

Barbara is always ready to dive into the next exciting project or adventure and is a hands-on, team player who has a heart for supporting fellow entrepreneurs on their respective journeys. Epitomizing the phrase “Girl-Boss” in every way and being a true example to follow, we couldn’t leave her out of this list.

Lateefah Fleming

Inspiring women to have healthy relationships with their mind, body and spirit is the number one mission of international fitness & lifestyle guru, Lateefah Fleming, President and Chief Motivating Officer of empowerFit Wellness, LLC. A 20-year veteran in the wellness field, Lateefah is a certified E-RYT500 yoga instructor, a Brand Ambassador for Lululemon, and has been the Director of Dance and Fitness for several leading facilities and organizations in the Tri-State area and beyond.

This multi-talented entrepreneur sponsors wellness retreats both domestically and internationally. Lateefah’s clients have experienced the wonders of yoga, Pilates, and dance in her own exclusive retreats in Morocco, Belize, The Maldives, Egypt, Cuba, Panama, France, Costa Rica, Bermuda, and The Catskills, to name a few.

Lateefah is dedicated to empowering women and encourages them to not only find their voice, but to use their voice to embolden themselves and their communities.

She is also a proud member of Delta Signa Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Be sure to also check out Lateefah during her “Motivating the Motivator”--weekly IG Live series dedicated to amplifying and uplifting the voices and power of women of color and all people.

Gwen M Medved

Gwen Medved is a life coach, business strategist and motivational speaker. Gwen is a bestselling author with her new book, "Pillars of Success", coming out in 2021. Gwen is an executive producer, of "It's Happening Right Here", a documentary film on the human and child sex trafficking crisis here in America. Gwen is an advocate for women and the rights of children she welcomes connection and collaboration with other women leaders and advocates of change. Gwen’s coaching and speaking is dedicated to inspire and support other women to rise up through adversity to create the life they dream of. Gwen has been featured in Forbes, NBC, ABC, Entrepreneur, FOX, Yahoo Finance, LA Wire, New York Weekly among others. Connect with Gwen at her website.

Kathy Murphy

Kathy Murphy is a Self Leadership coach who helps women rise out of circumstance and into their unstoppable power inside. Kathy's fearless, unstoppable attitude no matter what life waves hit her, coupled with her studies in science, psychology, and philosophy of the mind, led her to creating The Rising Tide.

Her mission is to help others to create a new level of fearless freedom in themselves, leaving stress, worry, and anxious thinking behind. She designed a simple system: Know Go Flow, anchored in her background surfing the ocean, and life waves she takes people from doubt to know, stuck to go, and fear to flow.

Tapping into their boundless potential, they are able to re-imagine and step into a new future, one filled with choice and possibility, instead of limitations. They easily navigate change, uncertainty, and see possibility in the unknown. When they step into their true power, there is a ripple effect that moves this energy through everyone else in their life, who they knowingly or unknowingly lead, rises to a new level as well. “All ships rise with the tide,” says Kathy.

Akilah White Darden

For her nationally recognized 40 Under 40 award, Building Design & Construction coined her as “Super Mom, Super Executive” back in 2015. Now, this African American wife and mother of four is building a construction management business, empowering individuals with thought provoking and entertaining speaking engagements, creator of an online construction management course, and consulting minority subcontractors on their efficiency all while positively impacting the community through her Board leadership, philanthropy, and mentoring.

This dynamic driven woman, with a whole lot of moxie is Akilah Darden. Akilah is the President of The Darden Group, LLC an executive construction management firm specializing in large complex commercial projects. Mrs. Darden has an impressive resume of almost $2 billion of managed construction projects, in 21 years, and over 15 market sectors. She is currently working on a project with a very ambitious goal of 100% minority participation. They definitely have the right person on the project!

Elle Hari

Elle Hari is a #1 international bestselling author and the world’s leading twin flame expert. She is the founder and CEO of Elle Hari Universal LLC whose coaching programs boast an unprecedented 100% success rate in helping people attain a perpetual state of peace, happiness, abundance and love. as well as overcome the pain of the twin flame journey and physically reunite with their twin flames if they desire to do so.

With her latest book, “Savvy Spirituality: The Sophisticated, Fun & Fabulous Person’s Ultimate Guide to Everlasting Happiness”, Elle humorously and expertly illustrates how being spiritual and enjoying the finer things in life go hand-in-hand. Elle has cemented herself as a pioneer within the spirituality industry by providing books and services specifically designed to assist professional, academic and prominent people with navigating their spiritual paths toward eternal bliss and their true soul’s purpose.

In 2020, Elle’s Instagram account, @bewithyourtwinflame, made it onto two separate “Top Instagram Accounts to Follow” lists, while Elle, herself, was named to the prestigious Brainz 500 Global List alongside Kamala Harris and Elon Musk.

Sara Alavi

Sara Alavi is an actress, singer/songwriter, and humanitarian. Sara began her career as a performer on stage, appearing in such performances as Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway with Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush in attendance.

Ms. Alavi graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, with undergrad in Public Affairs: International Affairs emphasis. She is an advocate for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF and UNHCR, and an ambassador for non-profit Peace Worldwide Organization (PWO). Sara utilizes her platform in the entertainment sector to raise awareness and advocate for children, human rights, refugees and education for women.

