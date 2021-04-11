April 11: The majestic beauty of Tulip Gardens and the myriad tourism products of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are the cynosure of the mega tourism promotion event started today in Srinagar titled “Tapping the Potential of Kashmir: Another Day in Paradise”.

Mentioning the objective of the event, the ministry of tourism stated that the event will showcase the tourism products of the union territory and further promote J&K as the destination for leisure and adventure travel, weddings, films, and MICE tourism.

The Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and Tourism & Culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel will be part of the inauguration session aimed at addressing the delegates.

The tourism ministry further informed that plenary sessions on April 12 will include panel discussions on different topics such as ‘Taking Kashmir to the next level as preferred tourist destination’, ‘Making Kashmir more eventful’, Showcasing the Diverse Tourism Products of Kashmir’and ‘Wazwan, Zaffran, and Shikara the story Continues’ and a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ session with master chef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Several interesting programmes, discussion sessions, technical tours and, exhibitions will be a part of the event along with a technical visit to the exquisite Tulip Gardens for the delegates. A Business-to-business (B2B) session will take place for tour operators from other parts of India to interact with their counterparts in Jammu & Kashmir.

Presentations on the tourism potential of Jammu & Kashmir, and an address by government dignitaries including the tourism secretary and Sarmad Hafeez, tourism secretary for Jammu & Kashmir will take place.

The tourism department of Jammu & Kashmir will also display a Laser Show at the prominent Dal Lake followed by a Cultural Programme. A Golf Tournament is also being organized at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar for Diplomats from Kenya, Vietnam and Georgia and other leading Golfers in the country.

The event is the synergy between the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Department of Jammu Kashmir along with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FICCI) and the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA).

