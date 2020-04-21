Emirates Updates Safety Measures: From Change in Uniforms to Distance Indicators, Here's How The Airlines Have Adapted Precautions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Emirates safety measures (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As fears of Coronavirus spread continue to grow around the world, precautionary measures have become compulsory to follow. Wearing masks is among the top ones which are being followed to the tee. Emirates Airlines have also stepped up their precautionary measures at the airport and for all onboard staff of employees and customers. Right from a uniform change to the distance indicators, they have made all the necessary changes. All the cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff who come in direct contact with the travellers will now don personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. It includes disposable gown over the uniform, safety visor along with masks and gloves. The Dubai International Airport has made it mandatory for all customers to wear gloves and masks. IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet Twitter Exchange on Staying Parked, Staying Safe is Best Example of Co-Branding!

There are thermal scanners monitors to check the temperatures of all passengers and employees that enter the airport. Besides, physical distancing indicators are placed around the waiting areas to ensure that travellers maintain adequate distance during the check-in process. To maintain safe distance during the interaction at the counters, protective barriers are installed at each of the desks. Another important step they have taken is regarding seat allocation. Vacant spots are left between individual passengers to maintain the physical distance protocol. Coronavirus Impact: Emirates Airline Staff Told to Go on Month-Long Unpaid Leave Due to Restricted Flight Services.

Check Pics of Their Updated Safety Measures:

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers and employees at the airport and on board. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/BNMUXp2vKO pic.twitter.com/LcdBjdarZS — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 21, 2020

On board also there have been changes in inflight services for health and safety reasons. The meals including snacks, beverages are given in the bento-styled boxes so that the physical contact is minimum. Magazines and other print reading material are temporarily unavailable so that the chances of infection by touch are reduced. They have also introduced restrictions with baggage, as cabin baggage are currently not accepted on flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. Customers need to wear their masks and gloves throughout their journey from check-in until they disembark. And Emirates aircraft go through an enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.