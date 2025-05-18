International Museum Day, celebrated every year on May 18, is a global initiative led by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) to highlight the cultural, educational, and social importance of museums. The day encourages people to visit museums and appreciate their role in preserving heritage, promoting intercultural dialogue, and inspiring curiosity and learning. Each year, a specific theme guides the celebrations worldwide, focusing on how museums adapt to changing times while staying rooted in history. As you celebrate International Museum Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of 5 museums in Delhi and Mumbai that you can visit on this day. Top Museums in the World: From British Museum in London to Vatican Museum in Italy, List of Museums You Must Visit Once in Your Lifetime.

Museums are more than repositories of artefacts; they are dynamic spaces that connect the past with the present and future. On International Museum Day, institutions across the globe organise exhibitions, workshops, interactive sessions, and free-entry events to engage the public. This observance not only honours the work of museum professionals but also fosters a sense of global unity in valuing history, science, art, and culture. Best Museums in India: These Museums Are Reflections of India's Rich Heritage.

1. National Museum, New Delhi

National Museum, New Delhi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of India’s largest museums, the National Museum houses artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilisation to modern art, showcasing 5,000 years of Indian history.

2. National Rail Museum, New Delhi

National Rail Museum, New Delhi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A favourite among children and train enthusiasts, it displays historic locomotives and offers toy train rides.

3. Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, New Delhi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Once her residence, this museum honours the life of India’s first female Prime Minister with personal belongings, photos, and documents.

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Formerly, the Prince of Wales Museum features exquisite collections of art, archaeology, and natural history.

5. Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai’s oldest museum is known for its decorative arts, historical artefacts, and stunning Victorian interiors.

Museums are vital spaces that preserve history, foster education, and inspire cultural appreciation. Celebrating International Museum Day by visiting some of the finest museums in cities like Delhi and Mumbai is a meaningful way to connect with India’s rich past and evolving artistic expression. Whether you're drawn to ancient artefacts, modern art, or the stories of national leaders, these museums offer an immersive experience that deepens our understanding of heritage and identity.

