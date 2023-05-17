Are you a history buff who loves exploring the origins, past battles, reading about wars, and cultural evolution and ancient art? If there is one place that can collate all these past incidents in great condition are the museums. Throughout the world, there are numerous museums that have a collection of art, culture, war history, artefacts, literature and more such masterpieces.

If you ever want to explore the past, we bring you a list of the top 5 museums in the world that one should visit in their lifetime.

1. The Louvre Museum, France

Nestled in the heart of Paris, the Louvre Museum is one of the first names to come to mind when we talk of the top museums in the world. Home to over 35,000 pieces of art spanning thousands of years, the Louvre is an iconic symbol of the city's rich cultural heritage. The museum's centrepiece is the Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci's enigmatic masterpiece. From classical sculptures to renowned paintings from the Middle Ages, the Louvre is one of the world’s largest and most visited art museums in the world. French Pension Protest Blocks Entry to Louvre Museum.

Louvre Museum, Paris (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. The British Museum, London

With over eight million artefacts from every corner of the globe, the British Museum gives a fascinating exploration of civilizations throughout time, from the smallest of communities to large empires. It is one of a kind museum that presents a vast array of human history and cultural origins. It is the best destination for history enthusiasts worldwide.

The British Museum (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. The Vatican Museums, Italy

Situated within the Vatican City in Rome, this museum presents cultural and artistic wealth amassed over centuries. Consisting of various galleries and exhibition spaces, it exhibits masterpieces from different periods and civilizations. The museum's crown jewel is undoubtedly the Sistine Chapel. From ancient sculptures, Renaissance paintings and Egyptian artifacts, the Vatican Museums takes one on an immersive journey through the history of art and civilization.

Vatican-Museums (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as The Met, is an art museum at Central Park in New York City. The gothic-style building is an attraction. It covers almost every field of art with over 2 million works on display in its hundreds of rooms. From ancient Egyptian artifacts to classical Greek and Roman sculptures, Asian and African art, the museum provides an unparalleled cultural journey across continents. In addition to its exhibitions, the Met is also known for hosting travel shows and events throughout the year.

Metropolitan Museum (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Egyptian Museum, Egypt

Located in the capital city of Cairo, Egyptian Museum takes you back in time of the Egyptian civilization. This two-floored museum has a Royal Mummy Room containing 27 royal mummies from pharaonic times, a major attraction for tourists. It also has artefacts from the two dynasties of Ancient Egypt and the objects from the Tomb of Tutankhamen. On the ground floor there is a vast collection of papyrus and coins used in by the ancient Egyptians. Egypt Unveils Renovated Wing of Oldest Museum, New Papyrus.

The Egyptian Museum (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

If you love exploring the history and ancient art, you must try visiting some of these museums and be transported back in time through its extensive collections.

