A dive in the cold waters is a feeling that every beach lover seeks to have. Well, you can also take a skinny dip if you want to indulge in the ultimate vibe of having a refreshing bath! Yes, you heard that right. You can leave behind your clothes while taking a dip. There's also a special day which celebrates getting into the water without a swimsuit. It's called the International Skinny Dip Day. The unique day is observed on the second Saturday of July. This year it falls on July 9, Saturday. On this day, people can whip off their clothes for an impromptu dip without any second thought. While skinny dipping was not well-received in the past, the American Association for Nude Recreation declared a special day to break stereotypes and let people enjoy their freedom in the most careless way possible. Thus, you can definitely embrace nature while celebrating your inner freedom by visiting the beaches that allow skinny dipping. Remember that you can't strip off your swimming garments at all beaches, or else you might land into trouble. But, don't worry, there are many places where you can get the privacy and guarantee of having a safe and delightful skinny dip. Here are the six lovely beaches where you can swim endlessly and make your skinny dipping plans come alive.

1. Black's Beach, California

Regarded to be the best by the American Association for Nude Recreation, the beach is located below Torrey Pines Golf Course and is protected by steep cliffs. San Diego's anti-nudity law doesn't function in this spectacular place which attracts a large number of naturists and swimming enthusiasts.

Black's Beach, California (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives

A perfect honeymoon destination lets you vibe with your partner alone, as your closest neighbour will be at least a thousand feet away, and there's no sign of a butler coming to hamper your plans. An overwater villa over the Gili Lankanfushi island can provide the perfect trip for a skinny dip.

Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Proizd Beach, Croatia

Croatia was the first European country to begin the concept of commercial naturist resorts. With so many options available all over Croatia's Adriatic coast, Proizd beach is known to be the most private of all. The 'Island of Love' is located off Vela Luka, Korcula Island's main port.

Proizd Beach, Croatia (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Carpe Diem, Greece

Seize the day and take a fantastic skinny dip in this boutique hotel that has a private terrace and pool in each apartment. Your nude endeavours can be done right on this place which is located on the slopes of Pyrgos village overlooking Fira, the capital of Santorini.

Carpe Diem, Greece (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Marina di Camerota, Italy

Bring your wildest fantasies to the fore in Marina di Camerota which is located in south-western Italy. The clean waters and the picturesque view provide an absolute feeling of nude swimming that keeps the polizia (translated in English: police)at bay.

Marina di Camerota, Italy (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Playa Es Calo – Formentera, Spain

The laid-back sibling of Ibiza party island, Formentera, can provide you with much-needed peace in its dreamy white sands. You can be your naturist self and put your swim kit off to get immersed between its tall leafy trees and cashmere sand dunes.

Playa Es Calo – Formentera, Spain (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrate the International Skinny Dip Day 2022 by visiting your nearby naturist-friendly beaches. If not, plan a trip next year and practice the age-old tradition of skinny dipping on one of the beaches mentioned above.

