During the monsoon season in India, the country's diverse landscapes come alive with vibrant colours post the refreshing showers. From lush green valleys to cascading waterfalls, India offers a multitude of breathtaking destinations to explore during this rainy season. If you want to take a monsoon getaway and are unsure where to go, here are the top five destinations to visit and experience the magic of the monsoon in India. Affordable Travel Destinations in India: 6 Budget-Friendly Places To Add to Your Bucket List.

1. Munnar

Munnar in Kerala is a paradise for nature enthusiasts during the monsoon. The rolling hills blanketed with tea plantations create a picturesque setting to make the most of the rainy weather. The aroma of tea in the air, complemented by rhythmic raindrops, creates a beautiful vibe. One should visit the famous Attukal Waterfalls and Mattupetty Dam, where the gushing water is at its majestic best during the monsoon. Enjoy a cup of freshly brewed tea while soaking in the misty ambience of the hill station.

Munnar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Coorg

Known as the ‘Scotland of India,’ Coorg in Karnataka is an idyllic destination to experience the monsoon's charm. The verdant coffee plantations and dense forests create a captivating atmosphere. The region has numerous waterfalls, including Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls, where the cascading water reaches its peak beauty during the season. Some other spots to visit here include Dubare Elephant Camp, Raja’s Seat, Talakaveri, etc. Summer Travel Tips: Beat the Scorching Heat by Travelling to These Less Crowded Destinations in India.

Coorg | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Shillong

The North East region is one of the places that receives abundant rainfall in India. Shillong in Meghalaya is known for its breathtaking waterfalls, such as the Nohkalikai Falls and Elephant Falls, which are at their best this season. When you are in Meghalaya, explore the living root bridges of Cherrapunjee, which is an awe-inspiring experience to see the best of nature. Indulge in local cuisine, and immerse yourself in the local culture of the tribes.

Shillong | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Mahabaleshwar

The Western Ghats of Maharashtra transform into wonderful scenery during the rainy season. And Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station known for its breathtaking valleys, dense forests, and cascading waterfalls. During the monsoon, the region is adorned with lush greenery, and clouds come down to the hills. Explore famous viewpoints such as Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point, which offer panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscapes. Enjoy nature walks, horse riding, and the cool, refreshing climate of the region.

Mahabaleshwar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Alleppey

Your experience of exploring the monsoon season in India is incomplete without going to the backwaters of Kerala, and Alleppey is the perfect destination. The serene backwaters come alive during this season. Stay in a traditional houseboat and cruise along the tranquil canals, witness the lush green paddy fields, and enjoy the fresh delicacies.

Alleppey | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

As the monsoon arrives, these destinations in India beckon travellers with their enchanting landscapes and lush scenery. From misty hills to cascading waterfalls, each place offers a unique monsoon experience, allowing visitors to create cherished memories. So start planning as the monsoons are set to arrive.

