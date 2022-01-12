Mumbai, January 12: India has improved its passport power by climbing up to 83rd position compared to its last year's 90th position in the Henley Passport Index (HPI). The Indian passport holders can now visit 60 countries across the world without the need for a prior visa.

As per the latest rankings, Japan and Singapore top the list of the most powerful passport this year. Passport holders of the Japan and Singapore can visit 192 countries without a prior visa. Meanwhile, Iraq and Afghanistan sit at the bottom of the ranking with a Visa-free score (VFS) of 110 and rank 111 respectively. Check the Full List Here. Henley Passport Index Of World's Most Powerful Passports In 2021: Japan, Singapore Top The Chart, India Falls Six Places.

World's Best passports in 2022 as per Henley Passport Index

Rank 1: Japan, Singapore (VFS-192)

Rank 2: Germany, South Korea (VFS-190)

Rank 3: Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (VFS-189)

Rank 4: Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (VFS-188)

Rank 5: Ireland, Portugal (VFS-187)

Rank 6: Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (VFS-186)

Rank 7: Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (VFS-185)

Rank 8: Poland, Hungary (VFS-183)

Rank 9: Lithuania, Slovakia (VFS-182)

Rank 10: Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (VFS-181)

World's Worst passports in 2022 as per Henley Passport Index

Rank 104: North Korea (VFS-39)

Rank 105: Nepal and Palestinian territories (VFS-37)

Rank 106: Somalia (VFS-34)

Rank 107: Yemen (VFS-33)

Rank 108: Pakistan (VFS-31)

Rank 109: Syria (VFS-29)

Rank 110: Iraq (VFS-28)

Rank 111: Afghanistan (VFS-26)

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Based on the data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index is updated regularly throughout the year.

