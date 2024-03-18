Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Vrindavan, a town in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Vrindavan is particularly renowned for its unique and diverse ways of celebrating Holi, each with its own significance and charm. Here are some of the different types of Holi celebrated in Vrindavan. Holi Celebrations in India: Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in the Different Parts of India.

Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi is a traditional form of Holi celebrated in Barsana, a town near Vrindavan. In this type of Holi, women playfully beat men with sticks, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by Radha and her friends. This vibrant and energetic celebration attracts tourists from around the world.

Lathmar Holi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Phoolon wali Holi

In this type of Holi, also known as the "Holi of flowers," participants throw flowers instead of coloured powders. This gentle and aromatic form of Holi is celebrated at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, where devotees offer flowers to the deity and then playfully shower each other with petals. Braj Ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule: Download Calendar With Dates of Lathmar Holi, Phoolwali Holi, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan (File Image)

Widow's Holi

Vrindavan is home to a large population of widows who are often marginalized in society. To break this stigma, an organisation called Sulabh International started celebrating Holi with widows in 2012. This form of Holi is a symbol of empowerment and inclusivity, where widows join in the festivities and play with colours like everyone else.

Widow's Holi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Samaj Holi

Samaj Holi is a community Holi celebrated in Vrindavan, where people from different walks of life come together to play with colors and celebrate the spirit of unity and togetherness. This type of Holi promotes social harmony and camaraderie among people of all ages and backgrounds.

Holi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Braj ki Holi

Braj ki Holi is a traditional form of Holi celebrated in the Braj region, which includes Vrindavan. This Holi is known for its devotional fervour, with devotees singing and dancing to traditional Holi songs known as "Holi ke geet." It is a joyous and spiritual celebration that reflects the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the region.

Braj Ki Holi (File Image)

In conclusion, the types of Holi celebrated in Vrindavan reflect the diversity and richness of Indian culture. From the playful and energetic Lathmar Holi to the gentle and aromatic Phoolon wali Holi, each type of Holi has its own unique charm and significance, making the festival a truly memorable and colourful experience for all.

