The festival of Holi, also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, is one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals celebrated across India. The festival typically falls in March, marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The Holi celebrations vary in different regions of India, but some common elements can be found throughout the country. One of the most famous Holi celebrations in India takes place in Mathura-Vrindavan covering the whole Brij Bhoomi, from Gokul, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon to Mathura. In 2024, Holi will be celebrated on March 25 across the country, however, the celebrations in the Braj region start way before in advance! It begins with Barsana Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi, followed by other Holi festivals in major temples. Holi 2024: Barsana’s Laddoo Mar Holi Kicks Off in UP’s Mathura (Watch Video).

People living in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh believe the festival is related to Lord Krishna. Holi celebrations in the Braj regions of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana - are the most famous ones. In the Braj region of India, where the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna grew up, the festival is celebrated until Rang Panchmi in commemoration of their divine love for each other. The festivities officially usher in spring, with Holi celebrated as a festival of love. Holi Celebrations in India: Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in the Different Parts of India.

Braj ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule

Dates Braj ki Holi Event March 17 Laddu Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana March 18 Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana March 19 Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon March20 Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan March 20 Program at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple March 21 Stick Mar Holi at Gokul March 23 Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan March 24 Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple March-25 Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan

Braj Ki Holi Significance

Braj Ki Holi refers to the unique and vibrant celebration of the festival of Holi in the Braj region of India, particularly in cities like Mathura, Vrindavan, and surrounding areas. This region holds immense significance in Hindu mythology as it is believed to be the childhood home of Lord Krishna, who is associated with playful and colourful celebrations during Holi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).