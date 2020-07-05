Do you want to have a one-time ‘golden’ experience for real? Well than Vietnam has the doors open for you. After the coronavirus induced lockdown was lifted, the country opened the world’s first gold-plated hotel in the capital city of Hanoi. From coffee cups to even the loos, everything and corners of the hotel are polished in gold to give tourists a golden stay-in experience. The five-star hotel clad in gold tiles, took eleven years to build. Called the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel, it sits by Giang Vo Lake, which is famous as the centre of the Vietnamese capital. Pictures and videos uploaded on social media show how magnificently the building has been made, keeping each and every detail in gold. Golden Toilet Worth $1.25 Million Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Blenheim Palace in UK; Artist Asks Thieves ‘How it Feels to Pee on Gold?’

According to reports, the 25-storey construction belongs to Dolce by Wyndham and boasts of 24-karat clad and plated interiors and exteriors. The five-star hotel claims to be the first property of its kind—wholly plated in gold tiles. Although the coronavirus pandemic has restricted travels, the hotel was opened on July 2 for business.

Pic of Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel (@dolcehanoi) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:46am PDT

The hotel is 5,000 square metres of gilded ceramic on the outside, and the guests are greeted by an entirely gold lobby. The theme extends outside the rooms as well as the infinity pool, which is also fully gold-plated. Disneyland Reopening Dates in July: Know Everything About Phased Opening and New Reservation System in California's Theme Parks.

Golden Bathtub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel (@dolcehanoi) on Oct 10, 2019 at 8:14pm PDT

View Pic of Gold-Tiled Infinity Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel (@dolcehanoi) on Oct 25, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

As per the Vietnam Insider, the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel cost approximately $200 million to construct. Guests can experience the glided splendour for $250 per night. There are 400 rooms across the property, and it will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand. There are even apartments that guests can rent in the property.

Watch Video to Enjoy the Interior of the Hotel

So, are you excited to enjoy a golden treatment? Well not now, of course, but once we overcome the pandemic, and when travelling becomes normal, maybe you can plan for a trip to enjoy a glided splendour and wealthy experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).