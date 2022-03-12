Punjabi Singer V Ranjha Felicitated with Special Achievement Award from Big Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga at Grandeur Mr Miss & Mrs Delhi/NCR 2022. The event was organised by Way2Glam held at Seven Heaven Hotel, New Delhi on 25th February 2022.

Teiasv Ahuja alias V Ranjha has received this award for his song 26 Da Thaath Baath (T-Series) which has received overwhelming response and has millions of plays all across the internet. Director of Way 2 Glam Vishal Sawai said this song is his personal favourites. Shefali Bagga and Mia Lakhra were seen dancing on V Ranjha songs at the event.

V Ranjha performing at various concerts

V Ranjha came into limelight with his debut song which was trending all across India. His song 26 Da Thaath Baath which was released by T-Series, directed by Jyot Kalirao. .It also featured punjabi actress Molina Sodhi and was written by Sarpanch. In another hit song Nache Nonstop he collaborated with Rapper Shikari and was produced by Jatin Alawadhi.

V Ranjha said he is overjoyed after receiving this special award, he would like to dedicate this award to his family especially his mother and all his fans who have been continuously supporting him.