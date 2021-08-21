With the endless opportunities that the world of financial literacy has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways by which to grow investments for their clients. The digital world has also opened many doors for individuals and companies, helping them to create an audience and make the most of their following. Chartered Accountant, Sola Adesakin, has already taken it upon herself to use a unique style of financial literacy courses to her advantage.

Adesakin found that many corporations and individuals lack the experience and means to create meaningful, impactful and lasting financial literacy learning programs in this hyper-competitive market. She has therefore created a unique universe in which any individual can find themselves at the forefront of financial independence simply by knowing how and when to strike. In a very short span of time, Adesakin has managed to establish herself as one of the premier financial literacy experts. With a strong background in finance, Adesakin learned the value of building simplified money management programs and continues to emphasize the need to have the right money mindset.

After resolving her own financial issues, Adesakin sought out a way to diversify and expand herself as a finance management coach. She started Smart Stewards (smartstewards.com), a tech-enabled Financial Literacy organization that currently provides financial literacy courses, communities, content and coaching to people in over 30 countries. Through Smart Stewards, Adesakin wants to help Africans home and abroad to achieve their crucial financial milestones.

Smart Stewards is today a growing community of about 8,000 professionals, many of whom invest regularly in local and global opportunities through The Smart Investment Club, another of Adesakin’s creations. Of these multi-million dollar investment opportunities, Adesakin revealed that bringing them to the doorsteps of Nigerians would sometimes require twice as much effort from her as is required of her contemporaries in the western world.

Adesakin shares further: “After getting a glimpse of personal financial success, I immediately realized how valuable it will be on both sides to impart this knowledge. Since then I have also published eight books to teach financial literacy to people at different professional levels and in all age brackets.” Adesakin has put a tremendous amount of time and energy into fostering relationships with key individuals and institutions relevant to her business domain. The access she has created, coupled with an impressive clientele list has allowed her to build a reputable company in just over 5 years.

There remains a high percentage of financially-excluded people in her home country, Nigeria, and around the world, too. As the world shifts more and more towards one where perception is wholly reality, someone like Adesakin can play an incredibly powerful role in building out massively credible financial literacy footprints. She believes that in building a credible organization, one mainly needs to maintain integrity in all interactions. As well, one must make a clear distinction between those who are keen on growing legitimate wealth and those who aren’t, then focus on empowering the former. It is this ideology that guides Adesakin as she continues to establish herself as an authority in the financial literacy space.

Looking ahead, Smart Stewards will continue to help Africans around the world acquire financial literacy and gain access to viable investment opportunities in their home countries and around the world. Anyone can reach out directly to Adesakin on LinkedIn and Facebook: Sola Adesakin or on Instagram: Sola_Adesakin.

The idea that an individual has the power to influence public perception so easily is not one that should be taken lightly. While there are many possibilities, only time will be able to tell us what to expect of the future of financial management. And whatever that future may hold, expect to see Sola Adesakin at the forefront of it.