Digital currencies are taking over the world by storm. Small scale businesses right through to full-fledged brands are now looking for ways to adapt to the growing trends. However, while those people are looking for freelancers, the options they have are bleak. The enormous fees that current freelancing marketplaces charge are a huge deterrent. The problem is, there are no other alternatives.

People are forced to pay those massive fees (sometimes up to 20% of the purchase cost), and there was nothing anyone can do about it - until now.

BH Network wants to change the freelancing marketplace norm, and the team is already on track to do so.

What is the BH Network?

One of the primary issues people within the online business sector face is that buying and selling digital goods has enormous fees. It is challenging to track the delivery of the product compared to physical items dispatched through standard mail routes.

The BH Network is a team of freelancers and business owners who have set out to build a reliable and safe online marketplace to help you buy digital goods and services with digital currencies.

Their plan includes escrow services alongside existing Elrond blockchain technology to dramatically reduce fees, increase transaction speed, and minimize delivery and chargeback queries.

Why Should you Trust BH Network?

The BH Network team comprises global freelancers and entrepreneurs who have spent many years building and maintaining online businesses buying and selling digital products and services and have faced the issues that everyone does with the current marketplaces.

The idea and execution of the BH Network marketplace come from their requirement and passion for change alongside understanding the needs of the global freelancer workforce.

Furthermore, there are always team members available on their Telegram group ready to answer questions that you may have.

Why is BH Network Different?

The BH Network team aims to build a marketplace that will allow the purchase of digital goods without the need for high fees, long transaction times, and high fees for withdrawing your own money. They will be able to do that using the Elrond network, completely bypassing payment processors.

Furthermore, BH Network will offer a community voting stage allowing all participants (who hold a certain number of their native tokens(BHAT)) to vote for changes, ranging from aesthetic to logistical differences.

But how Technically Advanced is BH Network?

While still in their infancy of production, the BH Network team is already close to completing their MVP (Minimum Viable Product), which is integrated into the Elrond network, including Elrond’s primary payment method; Maiar. That will allow for a vast number of transactions, thus accomodating any number of participants buying or selling their services.

The team also includes digital currency advisors, security specialists, marketing managers, and full-stack developers, which is why they have managed such progress in such a small amount of time.

The development seems to continue at a breakneck pace due to their technology availability and advancement.

Why Should I Look into BH Network as an Option?

The world is changing, demand for digital goods is on the rise, and the search for reliable market places increases. BH Network aims to provide a complete package built to adapt to the change in requirements. Many business owners, highly experienced individuals with a combined experience of more than 80 years, make the BH Network a more reliable option than any other similar concept.

The pioneers of the BH Network project are full-fledged tech enthusiasts who understand the current requirements, and with many small businesses joining the network by the day, BH Network is an option that you should be looking into.