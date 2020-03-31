Tanveey Kapur (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tanveey Kapur, a dynamic and power-packed entrepreneur, is the founder of Havishaa Global. She holds rich experience in the Luxury Market, Fashion, Retail, Brand Promotions, Brand Image Management. Apart from a Graduate Degree in Bachelors in Business Administration from IILM & Bachelors in Commerce from the Delhi University, Tanveey got her expertise in Retail Store Operations Management from Pearl Retail Academy and Fashion & Styling from Instituto Europeo di Design, Milano Italy.

"With every passing day I feel the importance of doing what I'm drawn to. We all have a calling that we may not always consciously be aware of," says Tanveey.

Tanveey has around 1.6k followers on Instagram and 3000 followers on Facebook. Her Instagram handle is @tanveeykapur and Facebook Page handle is @tanveey19. Her dedication to keep people informed about a satisfying and happy life is all evident from her Instagram handle. Not only this, Tanveey has been updating her followers with her views and prediction as well as her tours and work.

It is said that, "You can't live a positive life with a negative mind." Tanveey Kapur is justifying each word of this saying with her soulpreneurship and her undivided attention towards enhancing the lives of those that need direction and compass.

Tanveey Kapur is a psychic who believes in her blessed intuition that she can contribute in making people's lives better and give them a chance at happiness. It is obvious that life will throw good and bad blows which might affect individuals in a depressing manner and they might not be able to find a solution. Tanveey Kapur comes to the rescue for individuals like these.

Much of Tanveey's life journey has been shaped by her family. Her father, Naraind Kapur, chose to break from the comfortable mould of the family business as a young man, and went on to chart great success in his chosen profession. "He has only good memories and no regrets. He tells me that having sorted individuals around you who watch out for you, is among the ingredients of the secret recipe," Tanveey shares. She fondly remembers her 'Cheenupapa', her father's friend, who always inspired him to be the best version of himself.

Another positive influence has been her mother Shuchi, who among other things, helped cultivate Tanveey's love for the arts. She painstakingly ensured that Tanveey trained in Bharatnatyam and Indian classical music, ferrying all over town to have her participate in social and cultural programs and Doordarshan TV recitals. "I miss training in music and plan to restart soon. I continue to support and promote many upcoming artists and masters through my Luxury Consultancy Havishaa Global," says Tanveey.

Tanveey feels her life's come a full circle of relationships with her husband Adarssh Mnpuria. She met Adarssh in an unexpected setting on a flight back from a work assignment. Today they share a bond of not just being spouses, but each other's guiding force. "I see him toil to excel day in and day out, through every opportunity and crisis - including the Corona pandemic. We continue to learn, to love and grow together as companions and as individuals," says Tanveey.

The family shares their passion for travel and exploring the world. They ensure they all take time out for vacations, staycations, and all kinds of adventures that come their way. Having visited over 25 countries and counting, Tanveey believes that travel makes your soul explore versions of yourself you never know you had. Her scuba learner's training in Maldives, and a trip to Alaska, continue to be life highlights!

Her aims and her aspirations do not halt at the stage that she has reached till date, but she still believes that there are no limits to learning new things every day and giving the best of it to the world in order to make lives worth living. She has inspired people to live good and holistic lives not only through her profession but also her inspirational and motivating quotes and writings. To cater to the needs of people, that would help them evolve in their personal & professional lives