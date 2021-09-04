Happy World Beard Day 2021! The day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to facial hair. Beard is a personality element that can spice up your look in no time. Nowadays, the craze of having perfectly defined, dense beard in men of all ages is growing. However, many people do not have a good hair growth to have a lush beard. The reasons can be many. Right from wrong dietary choices or lack of a good haircare regime, thick beard and mustache hair growth can be tricky. But fret not! There are a few easy home remedies that can help you grow a thick beard and mustache on your face. Find out:

Shave Upward

Generally people use razor in the upward down motion while shaving, which often isn't considered a great way to grow lush beard. If you want more hair growth try running the razor in the opposite direction while shaving. This trick is said to have helped many people with the growth of beard.

Castor Oil

Instead of using expensive products, massage castor oil on the beard area every night. With this, the hair of the beard grows well and thick.

Olive Oil

Massaging olive oil on the face, especially around the beard area, also gives good hair growth. According to Ayurveda, olive oil has been described as a very effective remedy for hair growth.

Diet

Increase the intake of foods like cauliflower, beans, carrots, bananas, soybean flour, egg yolk, in your diet. Biotin present in all these food items is helpful in increasing the hair growth.

Coconut Oil

The use of coconut oil is also considered good for growing beard hair. For this, mix coconut and rosemary oil in the ratio of ten to one and massage.

Facial Massage

Daily massage is very important to increase facial hair growth. Massaging improves the blood circulation and help transport nutrients to the hair follicles so that the hair keeps growing thicker and faster.

Stop Smoking

Smoking regularly stops your hair growth. The nicotine in cigarettes controls the flow of blood, thereby stopping hair growth.

Stay Away From Stress

Excessive stress affects the hair growth on your face as well as your scalp. Dealing with chronic stress situations causes men's hormones to take a hit.

Sleep Well

Getting enough sleep is very important in order for the testosterone levels to function and maintain properly. So maintain a good sleep schedule.

If you want, you can take biotin supplements but use supplements only if an expert has prescribed it to you. If possible, eat foods high in biotin in the diet.

