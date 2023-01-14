After filming XXX pornographic material in a Travelodge, a group of 28 porn stars found themselves in a situation where they could face legal action. When the gang was supposedly kicked out of the home they had initially chosen, the Travelodge in Newcastle's Cobalt Business Park was chosen as an alternative site for the scenes. The owner of the £10k property requested the group to leave for unspecified reasons, despite it having a pool and a hot tub. Pornhub Sued by 40 Sex Trafficking Victims of GirlsDoPorn For Profiting From Hosting Their XXX Videos Without Consent.

When the XXX porn actors caught in the snow made the decision to reserve four double rooms and a family room at the Travelodge for a total of £43 per night. They then started posing for photos in the Travelodge's elevators and hallways. Seven of the women were also seen posing in one photo on a single bed from the chain of low-cost hotels.

According to the BBC, in addition to snapping pictures, a XXX scene was also shot inside the Travelodge and is currently circulating online. The organisation is currently dealing with legal action due to the nature of their activity, as they recorded content without "authorization." A person may be asked to leave the Travelodge if they '[perform] commercial activity or activity that seeks to gain profit without written consent,' according to the terms and conditions on the hotel's website.

A spokesperson for the Travelodge told LADbible: "We have been made aware of an allegation that filming may have taken place in one of our hotels, without our authorisation and against the terms of our booking conditions. We were not aware of this reservation as it was made online, similar to the millions of bookings made via our website."

They further said: "We are currently conducting an investigation regarding this incident and we will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions." Defending the group's actions, one of the porn stars, Lacey Amour, 23, told The Sun: "We're just trying to do our jobs."

