Adult-entertainment website Pornhub is currently embroiled in several controversies. Amidst an ongoing investigation about child sex abuse and rape videos on the XXX site, now the parent company MindGeek has been sued by victims of GirlsDoPorn. About 40 women have sued Montreal-based parent company for partnering with GirlsDoPorn, which coerced women in appear in sex videos. The lawsuit filed this week in US district court alleges that Pornhub did not remove the videos when women who appeared in them requested to take them down. But this week, the porn site took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation.

MindGeek was hit with a $80 million suit in California federal court. The court filing mentions, "The company began selling, marketing, and exploiting videos featuring GirlsDoPorn’s sex trafficking victims on its website." The parent company owns not just Pornhub but over 100 X-rated platforms. Last year, GirlsDoPorn, an amateur XXX site was sued by 22 women for fraud and deceptive practices. One of the cameraman had admitted about lying to the girls. Pornhub has been profiting over alleged sex trafficking videos as per more than one claims. A while ago, Twitterati demanded shutdown, even gathering a million people to shut down this adult website.

As per the lawsuit against MindGeek, the company knew GirlsDoPorn was coercing women into the business of X-rated videos as early as 2009. Even despite the case against the GirlsDoPorn, MindGeek kept up with its partnership until it was shut down in January and arrested the men involved in the racket. The women claim that MindGeek is just as complicit in the scheme and need to be held responsible. GirlsDoPorn videos have been viewed almost a billion times on all of MindGeek’s websites, the court papers claim. "MindGeek generated millions of dollars in affiliate fees and premium subscriptions," as per the court papers. There has been no comment about the matter from the company as yet.

