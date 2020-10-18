Kids are the sweetest people on Earth. One could be going through the toughest times in life when that one baby smile, hug or simply a touch can work wonders. One of the best parts of social media is that it brings to us some of the best kids videos from around the world which would have otherwise missed out on. On such videos that is taking over Twitter currently is of a little boy who is trying to learn music and we are not even overexaggerating when we say that it is the best thing you will see today. In the video, you will see this little boy playing the harmonium and trying to hit some pretty difficult notes with a person who seems like his master. However, it is when he tries to hit the high notes that the magic happens.

"This is so great. Natya Sangit is one of the most difficult form of music due the lyrics and all the classical base. This guy is singing so effortlessly. And yes no chill!!!", read one comment. Another comment read: "wow so adobarable in this the rythm sur is too good imagine if he continue to do wat will happen God bless this child..." The video is flooded with praises for both the young boy and his trainer.

❤️❤️❤️😀😀😀😀😍😍😍 Little fella has no chill pic.twitter.com/ytp2q5PvbT — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) October 18, 2020

At this time of crisis, we all need some dose of inspiration to make ourselves motivated. A few months ago, a video of a little boy surfaced on the internet, singing Bob Marley’s hit song, "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” His adorable voice and the sweet smile is the quarantine inspiration we all need right now. Before that, videos of senior citizens in isolation appeared online, sharing positive messages amid the pandemic, giving hopes to viewers that this will end soon. Keeping up with the vibe, the toddler happily sings, the Jamaican singer’s iconic, "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” We believe that it is important now more than ever to inspire each other and keep each other motivated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).