Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 2,397,403 as we write this with the total number of deaths touching 47,149 and 1,697,640 recovered. However, while the country continues to brave the pandemic sad news comes in from the Marathi comedy community as famous YouTuber, Agari comedian Vinayak Mali tests positive for coronavirus. Adding to the list of various celebs, leaders and social media celebrities who have been infected by COVID-19, famous YouTuber, Agari comedian Vinayak Mali has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Vinayak shared the information via social media that he has been infected by COVID-19 and also posted a report of his coronavirus test in his Facebook post. According to which 28-year-old Vinayak's corona test appeared positive today. Maharashtra Govt Starts Free YouTube Channels for Marathi and Urdu Medium School Students.

However, along with sharing the information about his health, he also had a message for his fans. He requested his fans to avoid eating pizza, a burger from outside and opt for food made at home. He further asked people to sanitise consistently. He also mentioned that he was in quarantine centre currently while saluting the medical staff. His is one of the few Marathi comedy channels on YouTube. Vinayak is known for making videos that are mainly in the Agari language. His videos are very popular among his fans. Earlier, he shared a photo on Facebook in which he said, "We are taking a break from work" because he has "found an unwanted virus" in his body. In another post, Vinayak says, "Everyone is recovering and my condition is getting worse." He also expressed his wish for a speedy recovery. View pic:

One of Vinayak Mali's Video:

View this post on Instagram Teaser... watch full video on youtube channel vinayak mali https://youtu.be/F20LeXp06uE A post shared by vinayak (@vinayakmali74_official) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

Vinayak has been posting this video for about three years now and currently has 1.18 million subscribers on YouTube. Earlier, Vinayak used to post videos in Hindi, but they didn't work well so he turned to Marathi. His Marathi videos became so popular that Vinayak is now known as 'Agari King'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).