Amir Siddiqui For Sale on OLX! User Advertises TikTok Star For Rs 200, Netizens React With Funny Memes

Amir Siddiqui Olx ad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

TikTok Star Amir Siddiqui is back in the headlines. Ever since the YouTube vs TikTok controversy has flared up on social media, TikTok stars have become the target of funny memes and jokes online. Now some notorious user, put up Amir Siddiqui on sale for Rs 200 on the OLX site. For those who are unaware, YouTuber Carry Minati 's roast on the TikTok star had a mention of Rs 200. Some user uploaded a picture of the TikTok star and put it up advertising him for sale on the site. Although the ad is now taken down, netizens who have seen it have begun the trolling again with funny memes and jokes. #UninstallTikTok Funny Memes & Jokes Take over Twitter as Netizens Have Not Yet Made Peace With YouTube vs TikTok Feud!

Amir Siddiqui's response to Carry Minati's roast on him was also met with funny memes, because he made spelling mistakes in his campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying. Siddiqui's younger brother Faisal also landed in a soup over some misrepresented videos of acid attacks on women. All of this snowballed into people calling out to Ban TikTok. The ratings of the app went down in two days, which again was a target of making memes by those against the application. Now, the latest addition is the OLX ad putting Siddiqui on sale!

Check The Tweets About Amir Siddiqui's Ad on OLX:

Who Did This?

Yehi Baaki Tha!

#AmirSiddiqui OLX pe 200 me 😂😂😂 Bas yahi dkhna reh gaya tha Now RIP 💔😂 pic.twitter.com/sgZxNpIiwf — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖓 (@DanishKhann_) May 23, 2020

Who is Interested?

Some More Memes Targetting Amir

As per IWMbuzz, fans brought it to the notice of the OLX team, who then warned the user to take it down. The team later deleted the account of the person who made the ad. Apparently, more than a thousand people showed interest in this 'product.'