Faizal Siddiqui, Brother of Amir Siddiqui Who Was Involved in TikTok vs YouTube Tussle With CarryMinati, Lands in Soup Over Video Promoting Acid Attacks on Women

Screenshots from Faizal Siddiqui TikTok video (Photo credits: TikTok)

Mumbai, May 18: TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui has landed in a soup after many alleged that one of his videos promoted acid attack on girls and women. Faizal Siddiqui is brother of Amir Siddiqui who was recently in news for his videos comparing TikTok and YouTube. In the controversial TikTok video, Faizal is allegedly seen promoting acid attacks on women as a response to a breakup or rejection in romantic relationships. Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Videos Gives Rise to #CarryMinati Meme-Fest on Twitter, Check Funny Jokes.

After Faizal's video emerged, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urged National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma to take action against the TikTok star. Bagga shared the video tagging Rekha Sharma who in response said that she was taking up the matter with police as well TikTok. It appears that Faizal has now deleted the video. He has over 13.4M followers on the Chinese video-sharing platform.

Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok Video Allegedly Promoting Acid Attacks:

He is Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui Is he promoting Acid attack on girls?? FYI he has 13.4M followers on Tiktok What kind of Social media influencing is this? pic.twitter.com/h83VQbSvv5 — Intrepid Saffron (@IntrepidSaffron) May 17, 2020

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma's Response:

I am taking it up today itself with both police and @TikTok_IN https://t.co/drBqy9ykji — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 18, 2020

Recently, Faizal's brother Amir Siddiqui grabbed eyeball when he made a video wherein he gave his opinions on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. He tagged all the major Youtubers on his TikTok video like CarryMinati. In response to this, Youtuber CarryMinati posted a now-deleted roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok – The End. Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers.

The video of CarryMinati wherein the YouTuber expressed his opinion about the feud that the creators of the two platforms had against each other soon went viral. However, YouTube removed the video based on its harassment policy in that it had updated in December 2019 stating that they will not tolerate harassment.