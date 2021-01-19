Indian business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tweeted a picture of Matthew Hayden riding driving Scorpio Getaway outside the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane. Notably, this is the exact venue where India and Australia are battling it out in the fourth and deciding Test. Mahindra is an active user of social media and often shares interesting things on the micro-blogging website. In his latest post, the former Aussie opener can be seen enjoying a ride of Scorpio Getaway which belongs to Mahindra Automobiles. Mahindra mentioned that one of his friends sent him this picture and the SUV looks quite familiar. Anand Mahindra Says ‘2021 Will Be Year of Reinvention and Regeneration.’

“A friend sent me this pic of Matthew Hayden outside the Gabba where #IndiavsAustralia is going down to the wire. He’s seated in an SUV that looks mildly familiar! Keep that engine revving @HaydosTweets,” Mahindra wrote while sharing the pic. Notably, Hayden was the brand ambassador of Mahindra Australia a couple of years ago and has been seen riding many vehicles of the automotive manufacturing corporation. Meanwhile, let’s look at the former Australian opener’s picture shared by Anand Mahindra. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Score Updates Day 5.

Here's Hayden's Picture!!

A friend sent me this pic of Matthew Hayden outside the Gabba where #IndiavsAustralia is going down to the wire. He’s seated in an SUV that looks mildly familiar! Keep that engine revving @HaydosTweets pic.twitter.com/QB59aJQkSt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

Coming to the India vs Australia Test in Brisbane, the game is still perfectly poised at tea on Day 5. While the home team needs seven wickets in the final session, Team India require 145 runs to cross the line. The game is all for a thrilling finish and fans must not miss the action. Notably, Team India won the previous Test series between these two sides in 2019. Hence, if this series ends in a draw, Ajinkya Rahane’s men will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).