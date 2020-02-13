Angrezi Medium Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter After Trailer of The Irrfan Khan- Radhika Madan Starrer Released

Angrezi Medium meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trailer of new Bollywood film Angrezi Medium released this afternoon. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. And if you have been regular on social media then you know that its the new content for memes. Netizens find amusing situations to make funny memes and jokes on new releases, be it songs, posters or trailers. So soon as the trailer of Angrezi Medium released online, funny reactions started coming in with memes and jokes. The trailer is a delightful mix of funny and serious emotions. The film is a story of a doting father, who wants to fulfil his daughter's dream to study in the college in the UK. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. From the fun bits of the trailer and prominent dialogues, netizens have found situations to make funny memes and jokes.

The film is a part of the franchise of 2017 film Hindi Medium and stars Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal from the first instalment. In Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan plays the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter and is adamant on seeking admission at a college in the UK. But securing her seat for Rs 3 crore is not going to a cakewalk which is wherein the twists in the seemingly funny tale start coming in. The trailer looks fun and entertaining. But as is with the social media users these days, every new release in the form of movie poster, or a song or the trailer becomes a target for making memes and jokes. Similarly, funny memes on Angrezi Medium have started trending online. Baaghi 3 Song 'Dus Bahane' Funny Memes Take Over Social Media as Twitterati Mock Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Remix Track With Hilarious Jokes.

Check Funny Memes on Angrezi Medium's Trailer:

Hostel Scenes

Breakup Party Kit

#AngreziMediumTrailer Group main kishika bhi breakup exist My boys : pic.twitter.com/IFRltPdJfs — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) February 13, 2020

After Listening to Shashi Tharoor

Me questioning my English Speaking Skills after gearing Shashi Tharoor's Speech #AngreziMediumTrailer pic.twitter.com/j6fZqCZsCB — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) February 13, 2020

Cricket Fans, Major Relate?

Nobody Pakistani Players after saying "inshallah boys played well"#AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/u92AJFkbd2 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ImAnkitPathak) February 13, 2020

With Valentine's Day Around The Corner

Haha, we are sure these reactions must've made you LOL! Overall the film's trailer shows that at its core, it is about a beautiful father-daughter story. Several users took to Twitter to praise Irrfan Khan's act. The film helmed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan is slated to release on March 20, 2020.