Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor's Film Looks Like a Beautiful Ode To Fatherhood (Watch Video)

Angrezi Medium Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Maddock Films)

The first trailer of the upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, has dropped on the internet. Directed by Homi Adjania, the movie is a spiritual sequel to the hit 2017 film, Hindi Medium. First things first, it is a sheer delight to watch Irrfan Khan back on the screen again. The actor plays the role of a doting father, who wants his daughter to study in the college of her choice in the UK. Of course, collecting Rs 3 crore for the same won't be an easy task for him. Radhika Madan slips into the character of the daughter. She looks at ease while acting opposite a stalwart like Irrfan. Will Irrfan Khan Promote Angrezi Medium? His Emotional Video Has The Answer.

Deepak Dobariyal, who also featured in the first movie, is back as well. The actor gets some hilarious punches in the trailer. His comic timing is brilliant. And then there is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She enters the trailer quite late and for a very brief time, hinting that her role in the film might also be limited. Angrezi Medium Actress Kareena Kapoor Corrects Alia Bhatt's English and Leaves Her Red-Faced (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Angrezi Medium Here:

Angrezi Medium looks like an emotional roller coaster ride that you take your family to. It is tough to say what makes you feel emotional while watching the trailer, whether watching Irrfan on screen, post his battle with cancer, or if it's just the sentimental contents of the footage. The movie will surely hit home with the families who have done their best to provide their kids with an education overseas.

From Irrfan breaking into Haryanvi while trying to give a speech in English to asking his daughter to not say that things would have been different if mother was around, the trailer has packed some beautiful scenes in less than 3 minutes of footage. A beautifully cut trailer. Produced by Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium will open in theatres on March 20, 2020.