Angrezi Medium Trailer: Twitterati Are Thrilled With Irrfan Khan's Return to the Screen, Laud the Actor's Emotional Performance
The trailer of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles was finally released on February 13. The film had drawn a lot of buzz ever since its announcement given that audiences have been waiting to see Irrfan Khan back on screen. This will be the actor's first film after his cancer treatment. The film is not exactly a sequel to Hindi Medium but is a part of the same franchise. This time around, the story revolves around a father who is trying hard to get his daughter an admission at a London university. The film has been helmed by Homi Adajania and also brings actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome among others who were a part of Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium Actress Kareena Kapoor Corrects Alia Bhatt's English and Leaves Her Red-Faced (Watch Video).

The film's trailer shows that at its core, it is a beautiful father-daughter story. We also get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the trailer who is seen essaying the role of a London cop. Just like the film's first look, the trailer too is receiving amazing responses on social media. Netizens seem to be thrilled with Irrfan's return to the screen and are going gaga over his performance in the film already. Check out some of the reactions on social media here. Angrezi Medium Actress Kareena Kapoor Corrects Alia Bhatt's English and Leaves Her Red-Faced (Watch Video).

Angrezi Medium has been helmed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.