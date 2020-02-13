Angrezi Medium Trailer: Twitterati Are Thrilled With Irrfan Khan's Return to the Screen, Laud the Actor's Emotional Performance

Angrezi Medium Trailer Reactions. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trailer of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles was finally released on February 13. The film had drawn a lot of buzz ever since its announcement given that audiences have been waiting to see Irrfan Khan back on screen. This will be the actor's first film after his cancer treatment. The film is not exactly a sequel to Hindi Medium but is a part of the same franchise. This time around, the story revolves around a father who is trying hard to get his daughter an admission at a London university. The film has been helmed by Homi Adajania and also brings actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome among others who were a part of Hindi Medium.

The film's trailer shows that at its core, it is a beautiful father-daughter story. We also get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the trailer who is seen essaying the role of a London cop. Just like the film's first look, the trailer too is receiving amazing responses on social media. Netizens seem to be thrilled with Irrfan's return to the screen and are going gaga over his performance in the film already. Check out some of the reactions on social media here.

And Irrfan is Back!

FInally something interesting from Bollywood So excited to see Irrfan back onscreen and ofcourse Bebo toh bebo hai <3 #AngreziMedium https://t.co/jNYvrPnZfy — Nadaan Masakalli (@Nadanmasakalli1) February 13, 2020

A Worthy Sequel:

Now this is called a sequel. Bollywood should learn. Excited to see Irrfan back on the silver screen. #AngreziMedium https://t.co/xoOtzi1shx — Harsh Sharma (@HarshSh28215461) February 13, 2020

Legend Is Back!

@radhikamadan01 is on fire 🔥 and THE LEGEND IS BACK ⭐ Cant wait to watch it #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumTrailer @MaddockFilms — Arrth (@Arthwritess) February 13, 2020

Irrfan is Back and How!

So impressed by this trailer! Irrfan Khan is back & how! Loved his witty one-liners with Deepak Dobriyal. Can't wait for the film to release... This in March & 83 in April. I am all set!#AngreziMediumTrailer #AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/P0x06Hbaw5 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 13, 2020

Eagerly Waiting For This One!

@irrfank you're one of the greatest actor of indian cinema @radhikamadan01 you just nailed it Eagerly waiting for this one #AngreziMedium https://t.co/ot5E10pn7U — 𝕽𝖔𝖍𝖎𝖙 (@Realistically14) February 13, 2020

What a Trailer!

This is the kind of movies we need 😍😍 was already excited for #AngreziMedium & now the the expectations are on another level 👌🤙#AngreziMediumTrailer — Pradhyumn (@Pradhyumn12) February 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium has been helmed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.