Apple fans or specifically the iPhone fans are you excited? Apple will be launching the next series of iPhones, the iPhone 12 in the global market in today's event. Not one, but four models will be introduced this time- iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While fans eagerly await the event, funny memes and reactions to the anticipated high prices are already trending on social media. Buying Apple products by selling kidneys maybe too old a joke, but it does resurface time and again. So this time, ahead of the Apple event, funny memes and jokes about iPhone 12 are trending online. Apple Event: iPhone 12 Series Launching Today Globally, Watch Online Telecast of Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ Event Here.

The American smartphone company have organised their 'Hi Speed' event tonight which will see an online launch of iPhone 12 series. The upcoming phones will have OLED Super Retina XDR displays. And as per the leaks, the 2020 iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are likely to be priced with a starting price of $699 and $799 respectively. Which brings us to the point of making jokes on these highly expensive smartphones. #AppleEvent and #iPhone12 are top trends on Twitter with people's excited tweets about the new phone along with funny memes and jokes on the price. Apple's special events has always seen its share of memes and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Apple Event:

iPhone 11 Today

The iPhone 11 when the iPhone 12 releases #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/yLsEI4ZPHI — Aaron (@Aaron76879947) October 6, 2020

Before and After

Which One Do You Want?

#iPhone12 Apple Apple i Want I have pic.twitter.com/OtHiopIPll — 𝐑 𝐀 𝐅 𝐈 𝐈 ♥️ (@rafiisiddiqui) October 6, 2020

Arriving in Style

Me arriving at the Apple store to buy the new iPhone 12 with all the cash in my bank account#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qy1cJjmoqt — Judge Judy Jr. (@JudgePerfect) October 13, 2020

Waiting

Hahaha How Many of You

Me Waiting For iPhone 12 Series So I Can Buy iPhone 7 #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/Rc2DeRYZk8 — kingkhanhasan (@kingkhanhasan) October 7, 2020

That Time of The Year

It's that time of the year. The return of the kidney jokes.#AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/qKicHksMFz — Shrutik Palit (@palit2001) October 13, 2020

Common Payment Method

Uh Oh!

#AppleEvent will launch iphone 12 People who just bought iphone11 : pic.twitter.com/8X1Msbwc8z — Farhan Khan (@PressFforFarhan) October 13, 2020

If you are not a fan but know someone who loves Apple phones then do share these memes and jokes with them. The excitement will continue throughout the day as people look for the latest updates on their favourite event. Meanwhile, you can just enjoy the kidney jokes.

