April Fools' Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Make Your Loved Ones Laugh Instead of Pranking Them This April 1st!

Funny April Fools' Day Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Most of us currently quarantined at our houses as a social distancing measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak, none of us realised that it is April 1st already! April Fools' Day is here and it is going to be a little different this year. We urge everyone to not get involved in any kinds of pranks that involves coming in close physical contact with anyone. This is a vital time when we can help bend the curve and slow down the pandemic. But that doesn't mean that you cannot LOL. Funny April Fools' Day memes and jokes are here to make your day! Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

You may not be able to see your friends, let alone planning any kind of pranks, why not share a laugh with your friends online via hilarious memes and jokes? Memes are forever, there is no mood that these funny posts cannot make better. Upset? Here's a funny meme! Happy? Check out this hilarious joke to be even happier! This April Fools' Day, let's cancel everything and set our friends and family ROFLing at these April Fools' memes and jokes. April Fools Funny Memes and Jokes: Check out Hilarious April 1 Posts and Ideas While You Quarantine and Search for Online Pranks!

Singles Will Agree!

LOL

Am I a Joke To You?

True That!

WOAH

Smart!

Why?

OMG!

Too Many Dad Jokes!

Seriously!

Every Single Day!

LMAO!

Enjoy the day with your family at your home safe this April Fools' Day and help contain the spread of COVID-19 that has already taken so many lives all around. Chuck pranks, let this day be about showing how much you love your the important people in your lives by protecting yourself and them from the contagious disease.