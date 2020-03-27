April Fools Funny Memes and Jokes: Check out Hilarious April 1 Posts and Ideas While You Quarantine and Search for Online Pranks!

April Fool Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The month of March is coming to an end and we will be welcoming April or shall we say the month of pranks real soon? Every year we see people playing amazing tricks and jokes with friends and family on April Fools Day. However, this year it is probably going to be little different and you will have resort to online pranks and tricks to pull on your friend and family, considering the quarantine. Yes, most people currently are practising social distancing sans our brave healthcare workers. So all you have to do is stay at home and help slow down the spread of the disease. But what will you do on April 1, April Fools Day? Well, for starters, you can look up for fun pranks on social media or maybe just share funny memes and jokes. Afraid of Getting Fooled, You can Follow These Tricks to Avoid Pranks.

What is better than hilarious April Fools memes and jokes during quarantine to spread some LOLs sitting at home and not the coronavirus? If you are looking out for some amazing posts, we have your back! Memes are the best thing about social media and while you are already shuffling from a social media app to the other, might as well share an April 1st meme with your friends. Check out the best ones online!

Every Single Person RN

How To Stop Laughing?

This Prank GIF is Hilarious!

The Award For Best April Fools' Day Prank Goes To...

Get it?

Woah!

Wait, What?!

When Mom Gets Real!

Can We Stop?

We urge you to not step out or pull a prank that requires physical contact to help slow down the spread of COVID 19. Instead, look for creative ways to fool your loved ones on phone calls or maybe on video calls.