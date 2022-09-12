If you too believe in some most common unfounded beliefs that have come from untold cultural history and myths, then you might also be searching for meanings and signs in random things going around you. We are surrounded by a lot of superstitions that are worth keeping track of. The irrational sayings and practices often attributed to magic, spirits, astrology, luck and fear are what we call superstitions. Interestingly, folks also gave a date to observe the day to defy superstitions worldwide. Celebrated as National Defy Superstition Day annually on the September 13, the occasion gives an option to let your logical mind crush these bizarre dictates. Let us get to know about the five most common superstitions that are followed and trusted across the world for ages. 7 Interesting Superstitions Around The World That Surround The Evil Eye.

1. Broken Mirror

People believe that a damaged mirror reflects a scary and uncanny image and so it may attract bad luck. The Greek myth of Narcissus tells that a cracked mirror will somehow lose its charm and snare one's soul.

2. Horseshoe

A horseshoe is an object that is considered to be a sign of good luck and was thought of by early Europeans as something capable of warding off evil spirits. Placing a horseshoe over the home entrance with open ends is often recommended.

3. Walking Under a Ladder

The ladder with its three sides looks like a triangle with its roots in the Christian symbolism as the "Holy Trinity" of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit or God. The triangle formed by the ladder's position is considered sacred; if one walks under it, they would ruin the sanctity of the Trinity and thus incur a penalty.

4. Black Cats

The most common superstition in India and across the sphere is that black cats often bring misfortune. The thought might come from the old opinions of wizards and their animal familiars, which were often said to take the form of domestic creatures like cats.

5. Yellow Flowers

In Russia, giving yellow flowers to the people we love is considered a sign of separation, death and unfaithfulness.

Some believe these old wives' tales highly affect our life, luck and destiny. While some superstitious things have a background story, others are just practised to be on the safer side of the boat.

