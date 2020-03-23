Australian Zoo-Keeper Dances His Heart out in a Viral Giraffe Live-Stream Video! We Bet It Is the Best Thing You Will See During Self-Quarantine

Australian Zookeeper Becomes Overnight Celebrity After Dancing During Giraffe Live-Stream (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Some of the funny viral videos just stay with you forever. They are often unintentional and are captured straight from the heart. The most recent one to join the list of heart-warming viral video has to be of this Australian zookeeper who went viral after his flawless dance performance was caught during a giraffe live-stream. And amid this coronavirus outbreak that has made us resort to self-quarantine and socially distant, this viral video will surely make your day. So now as one of the measures of social distancing, zoos across the globe have started live-streaming their enclosures to allow people to see animals from the confines of their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. You can see loads of different species just hanging out and enjoying their lives without knowing the outside world was changing dramatically. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

However, this one Australian zoo-keeper became an overnight celebrity after the live-stream camera caught him shaking his legs at a giraffe enclosure at Melbourne Zoo. Amid all the giraffes doing their thing and giving us a pleasant view, this a man danced like it is nobody's business. He was in the typical zoo-keeper dress in khaki and he also had a prop! He used a colourful hand-fan to spill some sass with on-point dance moves. It seems like the man was completely unaware that his performance was being caught and in no time he went viral. This amazing dance video was first posted on Reddit and it was loved by a huge number of people. 'Applause for Care' Flash Mob in Amsterdam for Healthcare Professionals During Coronavirus Outbreak Wins Hearts on Twitter (Watch Viral Video).

Watch The Viral Video for Yourself:

The viral video received a lot of reactions online. Someone said, "This man has my vote for Prime Minister." Another commenter wrote: "We should not be keeping these in captivity. They need to be free and roaming our streets, teaching us fabulousness. The world needs fabulousness now more than ever."