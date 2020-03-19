'Applause for Care' Flash Mob in Amsterdam for Healthcare Professionals During Coronavirus Outbreak Wins Hearts on Twitter (Watch Viral Video)

Applause for care flashmob (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the brave healthcare professionals deserve the real salute for turning out to be heroes, doing everything in their ability to save lives and help more and more people under clinical quarantine. While most of us have resorted to social distancing, the healthcare providers actually step out of their houses to help others. People all around the world are showing respect to these heroes in their own special way! Just recently an "applause for care" flash mob took place in Amsterdam to cheer for the health care employees who have been working day in and day out to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

A Twitter user posted on Twitter, "All of Amsterdam (and the Netherlands) joined in an applause at 8 P.M. for the people working in medical professions and taking care of all the Corona patients." It is being said that the applause was "echoing down" a canal in Amsterdam. This video has gone viral on social media and all of us can collectively agree that it is videos like this that keep our spirits high. Watch the heart-melting video:

This gave me goosebumps: all of Amsterdam (and the Netherlands) joined in an applause at 8 P.M. for the people working in medical professions and taking care of all the Corona patients #aapplausvoordezorg #corona #covid19 #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/5lsJFjG6RN — NS ⚓ (@NSdedeic) March 17, 2020

People Are Overwhelmed With The Applause

8pm applause for our health care workers, echoing down our canal in Amsterdam 😭#applausvoordezorg pic.twitter.com/lS7K1lFznY — Sarah Sharp (@Sarahissharp) March 17, 2020

Currently all around the world, the number of coronavirus cases are 219,548 and the total death toll is 8,971. However, the recovery rate seems to be better than what most of us had imagined. Until now 85,749 patients have been recovered after getting COVID-19. For those who do not know, about three months ago a major pandemic of the novel coronavirus began in Wuhan, China. After infecting about 9,345 people, initially COVID-19 spread across all 50 U.S. states, India amongst other South-Asian countries and Puerto Rico.

The pneumonia-like, respiratory illness has spread to every continent except Antarctica. Italy is said to have been known to be the worst-hit country after China where it initially began. A video from Italy had recently gone viral too where they applauded the health personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, a picture of a worn-out nurse, Elena Pagliarini, a nurse in the northern region of Lombardy, slumping over her keyboard had gone viral. It captured the extreme fatigue that Italian healthcare workers are facing as they battle Europe's worst outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.