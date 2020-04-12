BFF Goals! Friends Throw Virtual Sangeet Party for Bride-to-Be Who Had to Postpone Wedding Date Because of Lockdown (Watch Video)

Virtual Sangeet (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @gazalbawa/ Twitter)

This is what friends are for. Sometime they will annoy you to the core and other times they will shower all their love to make you smile, even in the most difficult time. Just how these bunch of buddies did for their girl who had to postpone her wedding date because of the lockdown. And that does not mean, their sangeet also had to be suspended. So her friends threw the would-be bride a virtual sangeet, and it has the best thing running on the internet, giving major BFF goals to the viewers. The video has gone viral on Twitter with people lauding the beautiful virtual fun all these friends were seen having for their bride-to-be. Wedding Cancellations Due to Coronavirus: How to Cope With Postponement of Your Big Day and What You Should Do Next.

Twitter user, @gazalbawa shared the video of her friends. She was supposed to get married this weekend, which she had to postpone because of the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, her friends decided to throw her and her partner a virtual sangeet through video conferencing.

“Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day,” she captioned the video. How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It is an amazing gesture. This is a difficult time for all of us. But we need to keep the positive vibes up as we all are in this together. This too shall pass, meanwhile let us celebrate occasions virtually to make it memorable.