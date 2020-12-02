Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey loves to entertain her fans, and it does matter if it is via her movies or social media posts. The 33-year-old who boasts of mad fan following on Instagram recently surprised her Insta fam with two back-to-back lip-syncing videos on latest hit songs, “Care Ni Karda” and “Shona Shona”.

Aamrapali's (that’s how she spells it on Instagram) 1.4 million followers on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app are always in for pleasant surprises from her. We have seen her rock Akshay Kumar’s #BalaChallenge from Housefull 4 in the past and now she returns with another fun-packed video. This time around, she goes into the lip-syncing mode, and the result is pure gold.

In the first video, we see Nirahua Hindustani actress lip-sync “Shona Shona” that originally featured Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. This song sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar has become a chartbuster for its catchy tune, and zany lyrics and Amrapali has done a fine job lip-syncing it to the t. Best Bhojpuri Songs: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua Make a 'Toofani' Jodi On Screen and These Romantic Videos Are a Proof.

Watch Amrapali Dubey Lip-Sync "Shona Shona" Song:

Watch Original "Shona Shona" Song Video Featuring Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill:

The queen of expressions then lip-synced “Care Ni Karda” song from Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Chhalaang. She looks super cute mouthing quirky lyrics from Yo Yo Honey Singh song.

Watch Amrapali Dubey Lip-Sync "Care Ni Karda" Song:

Watch Original "Care Ni Karda" Song Video Featuring Nushrat Bharucha & Rajkummar Rao:

Amrapali’s co-star and dear friend, Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, too commented on “Shona Shona” video with a series of heart eyes and kissing emojis. They make one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry with films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal London and more. They have also paired up for special music singles.

