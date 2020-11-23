Bhojpuri cinema is spreading wings and how. And two names that are taking the regional movie industry to new heights are Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. They are one of the hottest on-screen pairs who also happen to be good friends in real life. Amrapali Dubey (also spelt as Aamrapali Dubey)’s pairing with Nirahua is nothing less than shola meets shabnam! Recently, the duo has appeared for a special song to celebrate Chhath Mahaparv 2020. Not only devotional songs, but the pair has also given memorable tadakte bhadakte romantic songs! Let us check few best of Bhojpuri songs featuring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

1. Katore Katore from Sipahi

The song “Katore Katore” also available on YouTube under the name “Gaal Laal Kaeel Kaat Ke” (गाल लाल कइल काट के) is from the 2017 Bhojpuri movie, Sipahi. It is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The romantic song starts off with Amrapali tending to an injured Nirahua, which then moves to a dream sequence showing the couple’s suhagraat. It is a hot track peppered with passionate lovemaking scenes and interesting dance steps! “Katore Katore” remains a popular track among audiences till date.

Watch Video:

2. Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya from Sipahi

Another song from the same movie, Sipahi, which caught everyone’s fancy is “Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya”. Once again, Khesari Lal Yadav lent his voice to the song along with Honey B. While “Katore Katore” had a more traditional setting with Nirahua and Amrapali dressed in dhoti-kurta and lehenga choli, “Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya” sees the two more scantily dressed.

Watch Video:

3. Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa from Nirahua Chalal London

“Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa” from 2019’s Nirahua Chalal London is a fun, easy-breezy romantic song starring the hit jodi of Nirahua and Amrapali. Dinesh Lal Yadav has sung the song himself as he woos his ladylove in the picturesque locales of London.

Watch Video:

Despite Bhojpuri songs and movies deemed by many to be vulgar for blatant objectification and crass lyrics, there is a major section who enjoys these songs and videos unapologetically. Countless fan pages dedicated to Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua and millions of views on their videos are a reflection of audiences’ love for the Bhojpuri cinema.

