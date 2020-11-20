Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey who also spells her name as, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are all set to win their fans’ hearts with their new Chhath special song. They took their Instagram pages to make this major announcement. Chhath Puja 2020 started on November 18 (Thursday) with Nahay Khay. It was followed by Lohanda and Kharna on November 19 (Friday). The third and fourth day is called Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya and are most auspicious days of Chhath Mahaparv. People visit Chhath ghats to accompany Vratins (those who are observing the holy fast). Devotional songs or puja geet have long been an integral part of Chhath celebrations, and on-screen hit pair of Amrapali and Nirahua are famous for presenting special songs on the auspicious occasion, year after year.

Amrapali posted a picture of the reel couple on her Instagram account. She writes, “छठ के शुभ अवसर पर एक नया छठ गीत आ रहा है आप सबके बीच #aamrapalidubeyofficial पर 😍🥰 @dineshlalyadav @ashishverma3961” It means, “On the auspicious occasion of Chhath, we are presenting you a new Chhath Geet”. Both the Bhojpuri actors are dressed up for Chhath Mahaparv.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua All Set for Chhath Puja

View this post on Instagram

Amrapali is looking gorgeous in a beautiful satin yellow saree, which she paired with a red blouse. You can see her wearing red bangles, jewellery such as maangtika, nathni, necklace and mangalsutra. She has also applied mehndi on her palms and put orange vermillion from the tip of the nose till the head, which is the traditional way to apply sindoor during Chhath Puja.

Amrapali and Her Gorgeous Transformation

View this post on Instagram

Here's Another Pic of Amprapali and Nirahua

View this post on Instagram

Her on-screen partner who also happens to be her good friend in real life has also gone traditional and is seen decked up in red kurta and yellow dhoti with matching yellow dupatta. Dinesh Lal Yadav too shared pics from Chhath Puja 2020 special song. In the pics, Amrapali is seen carrying a diya (earthen lamp), while Nirahua is carrying bans ki tokri (bamboo basket) on his head. Dinesh has also shared photos from his other Chhath Puja songs such as, “ऐ सूरुज मल हो - Ae Suruj Mal Ho” and “छठ के बरत माई भूखे - Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe”.

Watch Video of Chhath Song: ऐ सूरुज मल हो - Ae Suruj Mal Ho

Watch Video of Chhath Song: छठ के बरत माई भूखे | Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying obeisance to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun. The four-day-long festival is set to conclude on Saturday. Chhath is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm primarily in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi. But this year keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, central and state governments have put several restrictions and ban on observing the festivity in public. In such cases, these songs would play a significant role in keeping the festive spirit alive. Wish you all a very Happy Chhath Puja 2020!

