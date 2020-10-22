Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for their next release, Chhalaang directed by Hansal Mehta. While its trailer looked very promising and we are excited to see Rao back in his element, its first song, Care Ni Karda is equally delightful, especially if you are a Honey Singh fan. The song isn't your typical Bollywood song but more of a Punjabi number with a peppy composition and Singh's famous rap. It's for those who aren't really fans of romantic numbers. Chhalaang First Look Poster: Nushrat Bharucha and Kids Can’t Help but Stare at Rajkummar Rao Who’s In Deep Sleep (View Pic).

Care Ni Karda is essentially a romantic track but with a different touch to it. With its fun lyrics and lively composition, it's a song that will instantly strike a chord with all the listeners. Rajkummar and Nushrat's chemistry is another major highlight of the song and they make for a perfect pair. Sung by Sweetaj Brar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Care Ni Karda can be your new favourite, provided you have a liking for raps in your songs. A hit from us, rest is up to you. Chhalaang Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Social Comedy From Heartlands of India Looks Endearing (Watch Video).

Chhalaang is hilarious, yet an inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. While Rao's character is otherwise laidback and is not inclined towards teaching, circumstances compel him to think otherwise. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan also stars Mohd Zeeshan. It's set to release on Amazon Prime on Diwali, November 13, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).