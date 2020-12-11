If you aimed of visiting Thailand and the picturesque islands of Krabi, a strange sight from there might put you off for a while. A fisherman has managed to catch hold of one of the strangest marine creatures. Is it a fish, an octopus, some species of spider, no one knows but it sure has all the creepy elements together. The strange black coloured creature has almost 20 hairy legs/tentacles. Picture of this strange animal have been doing the rounds online. It is supposedly a dark black feather starfish. One time, a fish which has a human mouth appearance with teeth was also discovered in Malaysia. It was later identified to be triggerfish.

A fisherman named Desha Srichai pulled out this bizarre animal in Southern Thailand last month. He caught it in his fishing net and recoiled it with horror. He poked it with stick to see if it was moving and he could identify it from his phone. He told the local media, "At first I thought it was just a twig but then the thing started to move. I was scared and leapt back. It confused me because that was the first time I saw such a strange creature." He took several pictures of it before releasing it back into the waters. It looks similar to brittle star which had also confused netizens earlier this year.

Check The Picture of The Bizarre Creature Here:

Esta bestia marina, apareció en la red de un pescador. Sucedió en la provincia Tailandesa de Krabi. Desha Srichai, es el hombre que asustado, no supo qué hacer y dice que encontró al animal junto con otros peces en la red. Tiene 20 patas y lo aterrorizó, hasta al punto de saltar. pic.twitter.com/bfFvC0EkMV — Chikistrakiz (@chikistrakiz) December 4, 2020

The same picture has been shared by multiple pages on Facebook as well. The deep underwaters are home to some creepiest creatures. The one pictured above was later guessed to be dark black feather starfish. This species is widespread throughout the tropical waters of the central Indo-Pacific region. They have a central disc with close to 10 or 20 arms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).