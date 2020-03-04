Boa Constrictor Wraps Around Wild Cat in Argentina, Gets Rescued (Watch Scary Video)

Boa Constrictor wraps around wild cat (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Video of a boa constrictor wrapped around a wild cat in the middle of the road has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place in the town of Las Lajitas, Salta in north-west Argentina. Two men who spotted the fight between the animals said that they were wrapped around each other in the middle of the road. The video went viral after a forest ranger Sole Rojas shared the pictures online. She told a local newspaper that the workers were shocked at the sight and acted quickly to release the cat from the snake. Venomous Redback Spider Attacks and Kills a Baby Brown Snake in Adelaide! (Watch Viral Video)

She said that 'between two people they managed to unwrap the boa and release the animal' with the help of two others. Sole wad quoted as saying, "People in the area know how to manipulate wild animals and this boa is not venomous." The jaguarundi can be found anywhere from southern Texas and coastal Mexico in the north to as far south as northern Argentina.

Boa Constrictor Wraps Around Wil Cat in Argentina:

Males can grow up to 83 centimetres long and females up to 66 centimetres. It is forbidden to hunt animals in Argentina, but farmers often do it as they kill livestock. The boa constrictor occidentalis is believed to be a threatened subspecies as manhunters target it for the skin. They are kept as pets. In the video, the cat can be heard crying for help as the reptile strengthens its grip around the animal. Four people came together to rescue the cat.