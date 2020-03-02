Venomous Redback Spider Attacks and Kills a Baby Brown Snake in Adelaide! (Watch Viral Video)

Spider kills snake (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

There are many times when a prey takes on the role of a predator, out in the wild. It is after all survival of the fittest and that applies even if two most dangerous opponents are against each other. A battle between a venomous redback spider and a baby brown snake has been caught on camera. A venomous redback spider was captured while attacking a little brown snake and the snake tried its best to fend off but could not survive for long. The incident was captured by a woman from Adelaide's north. The video was shared on Facebook and such things always amuse the netizens, so it is now going viral. Giant Hairy Spider Eats a Possum! Pic Captured by Aussie Couple in Tasmania Hotel Room Goes Viral.

The redback spider belongs to a highly venomous species of spiders and their bites require antivenom for treatment. While they usually prey on insects and smaller spiders, there have been cases when they have attacked larger animals if trapped in their web. An Australian brown snake is also among the highly venomous reptiles and their bites can prove fatal to humans. So when these two highly dangerous species came face to face, it was a battle of survival. A woman in Adelaide saw the scene in her backyard and called for help. Snake Catchers Adelaide reached the spot, but by then the snake was alive but could not be saved. They shared a clip from the fight between these two dangerous reptiles on their Facebook page. Spider Attacks and Drags Big Pet Goldfish Out of Its Pond, Owner Left Horrified! (View Pic).

Watch Video of Spider Fighting With The Small Brown Snake:

The video has got over 55,000 views and several people commented on how the redback spider is a killer species. Someone else wrote, "You folks down under sure have some interesting (and dangerous) creatures to deal with." This video reminds us of a picture that went viral, where a frog was seen devouring a snake. This rare sight was also caught in Australia's Townsville. The photo had a green frog, with just the head of the snake dangling from its mouth.