Canada's Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest Winners’ Names Revealed: See Funny Pictures of Contestants That Will Make Go LOL

Photos of Canada's hair freezing contest 2020 winners have been revealed. Funny pictures of contestants with their hair standing straight mixed with frost, well like a Christmas tree, has been revealed. The contest is an annual competition held at Takhini Hot Springs of Yukon territory in Canada. The photos, featured are those of the winners of the Hair Freezing Contest at the Takhini Hot Pools. Contestants are awarded in five categories: Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, Nongshim's People's Choice, and Tim Horton's Most Creative. Only photos the winners inside the hot springs showing off their frosty hair has been revealed, however, names have been withheld. Men With Quirky Facial Hair Compete in a Belgium Event (See Pictures)

The winner for each category gets CAD$2,000 in addition to free hot springs passes. CNN quoted Andrew Umbrich, owner and operator of Takhini Hot Pools as saying, "We like to think that this contest will bring some joy to viewers around the world -- even if just for a few moments." The contest has been in place since 2011. It started gaining popularity over the years and is today quite a source of laughter for social media platforms. This year there were more than 288 entries, twice what it got in 2011, as per the management.

Here Are Photo of The Winners

Best Group:

Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest 2020 BEST-GROUP (Photo Credits: hairfreezingcontest.com)

People's Choice Award:

Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest 2020 PEOPLE'S-CHOICE-AWARD (Photo Credits: hairfreezingcontest.com)

Best Male:

Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest 2020 BEST-MALE (Photo Credits: hairfreezingcontest.com)

Most Creative:

Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest 2020 MOST-CREATIVE (Photo Credits: hairfreezingcontest.com)

Best Female:

Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest 2020 BEST-FEMALE (Photo Credits: hairfreezingcontest.com)

The spring is located 20 minutes north of Whitehorse, Yukon, in northwest Canada. Talking about the contest, Andrew Umbrich told MailOnline Travel, "We found there is a strong correlation between prize money offered and people's effort. Last year we had four categories each worth $750, this year we had five categories each worth $2,000. Everything changed this year when we got Tim Hortons and Nongshim – an instant noodle company from Korea - to sponsor us."