A video of children seemingly at their school being taught the right way to behave in a bus has gone viral. It shows them all sitting on chairs placed one after the another while one of them sits in a make-shift box, which is the driver's seat. Children wearing their facemask can be seen sitting quite aware of their surroundings. As one of them holding a stick walks in, one among them stands up and offers the seat. Similarly, one of them stands up as a boy dressed up as a pregnant woman comes inside the bus. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Good habits should be inculcated from a very young age." Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)

As the video went viral, social media users praised the teachers who decided to have such a workshop in their school. Netizens were also in praise of the school authorities who decided to arrange such a thoughtful event for their students. The footage also shows a boy getting up when a girl walks in with a doll suggesting a baby. Twitterati commented that they wished their schools had similar exercises. One of the comment reads, "All schools in India, private and public, regardless of the curriculum they follow, should teach and drill this into kids this early." Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos)

Children Being Taught Public Manners in Classroom:

Good habits should be inculcated from a very young age. pic.twitter.com/KGhNloaYdv — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) October 2, 2020

One of the Twitter users wrote, "So true...we must educate our child from start to inculcate these habits in them." Another writes, "Life values and life teachings, matters!" Many of them commented that they wish they went to this school.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).