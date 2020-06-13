Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)

Parts of the world are seeing major demonstrations against racial discrimination. Following the death of George Floyd, a wave has emerged across the US and now in other parts of the world, starting the Black Lives Matter Movement. Every day, protestors gather in different parts and demand for equality and justice. While some places have taken a turn for violence, a cute video of little kids organising their own little protest will make you smile. A group of white kids did a small protest and had their black friend sit in a toy cart and they pulled it across the street. The others held placards about Black Lives Matter and moved around. The video is too cute and shows how kids too are participating in this movement. PAW-WERFUL! Dog Joins ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protest at Cincinnati, Video of This Golden Retriever Named Buddy Holding BLM Placard Goes Viral.

Around the world, the movement has taken some serious turns with violent clashes with the police in some places, statues being taken down in others. Recently, the statue of Christopher Columbus located in Richmond city of Virginia was not just taken down but also burnt and thrown out in the lake. There were videos of protestors smashing stores and looting the stuff amid all the chaos caused by the protests. In all of these, a video by little children spreads hope and positivity. A group of 6-7 children is walking down the roadside with two of their black friends sitting in a cart. One of the guys is seen pulling them and the other one is walking side by side. Two girls are leading in the front carrying banners of a Black Lives Matter. Another friend of their joins with his bicycle. It is too cute and the video is going viral.

Watch The Video Here:

Black Lives Matter Protest 😆 pic.twitter.com/Rlj350w1IQ — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 12, 2020

The video has got over 6 lakh views and comments are all people filled with happiness at this gesture. Check some of the reactions.

Such innocence and cuteness right? The protests have seen some interesting moments that went viral. Some protestors dressed up as Spiderman and Batman and arrived at the protest sites. But the above kids' video wins our hearts!

