Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 12:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Kids BLM protest (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Parts of the world are seeing major demonstrations against racial discrimination. Following the death of George Floyd, a wave has emerged across the US and now in other parts of the world, starting the Black Lives Matter Movement. Every day, protestors gather in different parts and demand for equality and justice. While some places have taken a turn for violence, a cute video of little kids organising their own little protest will make you smile. A group of white kids did a small protest and had their black friend sit in a toy cart and they pulled it across the street. The others held placards about Black Lives Matter and moved around. The video is too cute and shows how kids too are participating in this movement. PAW-WERFUL! Dog Joins ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protest at Cincinnati, Video of This Golden Retriever Named Buddy Holding BLM Placard Goes Viral.

Around the world, the movement has taken some serious turns with violent clashes with the police in some places, statues being taken down in others. Recently, the statue of Christopher Columbus located in Richmond city of Virginia was not just taken down but also burnt and thrown out in the lake. There were videos of protestors smashing stores and looting the stuff amid all the chaos caused by the protests. In all of these, a video by little children spreads hope and positivity. A group of 6-7 children is walking down the roadside with two of their black friends sitting in a cart. One of the guys is seen pulling them and the other one is walking side by side. Two girls are leading in the front carrying banners of a Black Lives Matter. Another friend of their joins with his bicycle. It is too cute and the video is going viral.

Watch The Video Here:

The video has got over 6 lakh views and comments are all people filled with happiness at this gesture. Check some of the reactions.

Bravest and Cutest

Loving the Child in The Wagon

Hope For The Future

Priceless

Such innocence and cuteness right? The protests have seen some interesting moments that went viral. Some protestors dressed up as Spiderman and Batman and arrived at the protest sites. But the above kids' video wins our hearts!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Australia Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Photos Black Lives Matter Protest Black Lives Matter Protest Videos Black Lives Matter protester Black Lives Matter Protests BLM Placard BLM Protest BLM Protests Cute Kid cute video George Floyd George Floyd death George Floyd Killing George Floyd Murder George Floyd Protest George Floyd Protesters George Floyd Protests George Floyd's Death Kids Viral video
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
PS5 Launch Reveals Spider-Man Miles Morales Featuring Black Spiderman on PlayStation 5 and People Are Loving It! (Check Tweets)
Viral

PS5 Launch Reveals Spider-Man Miles Morales Featuring Black Spiderman on PlayStation 5 and People Are Loving It! (Check Tweets)
Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Viral

Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Darren Sammy Looking at Ways to Educate Rather Than Focusing on Negatives Post His Racism in IPL Allegation
Cricket

Darren Sammy Looking at Ways to Educate Rather Than Focusing on Negatives Post His Racism in IPL Allegation
Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Launching Tonight; Watch Livestream of Sony’s Future of Gaming Event
Technology

Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Launching Tonight; Watch Livestream of Sony’s Future of Gaming Event
Lady Antebellum Drops 'Antebellum' From Their Name in Support of the Ongoing #BlackLivesMatter Protests (Read Full Statement)
Hollywood

Lady Antebellum Drops 'Antebellum' From Their Name in Support of the Ongoing #BlackLivesMatter Protests (Read Full Statement)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement