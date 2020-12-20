Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was fined $3,500 fine on Friday after posing for a selfie on the beach with a woman without wearing a mask. During COVID-19 pandemic, Chile had imposed strict rules on wearing a mask in all public places barring to which is considered a punishable violation. People are fined and in some cases even jailed for not wearing facemasks. The selfie had begun doing rounds on social media in early December after which he apologised for his actions. Fined For Not Wearing Mask in Car, Delhi Lawyer Seeks Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For 'Mental Harassment'.

Pinera said that he was walking alone on the beach near his home in the town of Cachugua in Chilean seaside town when a woman recognised him and asked for a photo with him. The selfie which was circulated on social media shows the duo standing very close to each other, with neither of them wearing facemasks. The President admitted he should have worn a mask when the woman requested a photo. Gujarat Minister Fined for Not Wearing Mask.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera Posing For Selfie Without Facemask:

#Coronavirus Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has been fined $3,500 for breaching coronavirus rules by posing for a selfie with no facemask on. Mr Piñera apologised after the photo of him with a woman - also without a mask The president admitted he should have worn a mask. pic.twitter.com/CwB4P1TUGh — datastocks (@Renepdata) December 20, 2020

Last year, Pinera found himself in a similar situation when he was clicked at a pizza party on the night protests over inequality broke out in Santiago. The President was also seen posing for pictures at the square, where demonstrations were held after pandemic made people stay at home. In Chile, during May and June, the cases of coronavirus were at its peak, which reduced through November. In Latin America, Chile saw the highest number of cases and deaths related to the disease. Chile has reported 581,135 cases of the virus since the outbreak began in March, and 16,051 deaths from the disease.

